Teen Titans Academy #10 Preview: Merry Danemas

'Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Bleeding Cool, not a creature was stirring, except for one fool. Clickbait headlines were posted on the website with care, in hopes outraged readers soon would be there. Though it was Christmas, and there would be no news, alas there's no shortage of comic previews. Low effort articles, themselves do not write, and so Santa Jude Terror must work through the night. Welcome to Friday Night Previews, Christmas Eve edition. Like Santa in his sleigh, we're bringing you previews of all the Marvel and DC comics out next week, bolstered with clickbait headlines and just enough text here in this paragraph to ensure the articles meet the most rigorous SEO standards. It's not the birth of the baby Jesus being celebrated in this preview of Teen Titans Academy #10, but it is the secret origin of Dane! Check out the preview below.

TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #10

DC Comics

1021DC153 – TEEN TITANS ACADEMY #10 CVR B FICO OSSIO CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Mike Norton (CA) Rafa Sandoval

Dane, a.k.a. Nevermore, came to the academy to become a hero, but circumstance and fate are leading him down a much darker path. To understand their future, the Titans must look into the complicated past of their most mysterious student—and unearth truths that may leave them with an impossible choice.

In Shops: 12/28/2021

SRP: $3.99

