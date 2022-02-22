Teen Titans Academy #12 Swerves Into Its Future State (Spoilers)

Today sees the publication of Teen Titans Academy #12, including a certain revelation as to the identity of the Red X who has been plaguing them so long. Well, one of them at least. And it also ties in with the Future State version of Teen Titans Academy in more ways than one… remember the state of Cyborg and Beast Boy?

Known as Cybeast? With their own minds preserved but sharing the same body and space? The how was never revealed, not in the comic book anyway. But today's Teen Titans Academy #12 may show the beginning of that journey, with the destruction of the Roy Harper Teen Titans Academy. Which has also been destroyed in Future State: Teen Titans.

Well, the journey for Cyborg and Beast Boy to Cyborg may begin here. Other DC Comics titles have been swerving away from their Future State plans, with the Magistrate being defeated in the Batman books.

But we know where that Future State journey leads…

And Brick certainly has something to say about that

And here is where it ends…

More, much more, to come as the series careers towards its conclusion.

