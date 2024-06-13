Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, IDW | Tagged: jason aaron, Joelle Jones, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 Gets 300,000 Orders For Launch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 has received orders of 300,000 ahead of its release from IDW on the 24th of July.

Article Summary TMNT #1 by Jason Aaron and Joelle Jones garners 300,000 orders pre-release.

Excitement builds with events and pizza parties for TMNT's 40th anniversary.

IDW's Mark Doyle credits creative and promotional efforts for the success.

New TMNT saga begins as the team splits, with a focus on Raphael's story.

Last week, Bleeding Cool reported that the first issue of the new TMNT relaunch, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 by Jason Aaron and Joelle Jones from IDW Publishing had received 140,000 orders ahead of the Final Order Cut-Off date. But that after FOC, retailers could swell number numbers by two or three times. And that is just what happened. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #1 has received orders from comic book stores totalling 300,000 ahead of its release from IDW on the 24th of July, making it one of the biggest comic book launches of the year.

Jason Aaron states "Thank you to all the retailers and fans out there for believing in what we're cooking up with this new series and for supporting the book in such a massive way. There are so many cool covers to choose from, and this summer there'll be loads of pizza parties and big events all over the country revolving around this launch and the 40th anniversary of the Ninja Turtles. But at the end of the day, I'm mostly just excited for people to hold the book in their hands and see Joëlle's incredible art and read the beginning of what should be a crazy fun ride of a story."

IDW Publisher Mark Doyle states "From the comic book creatives to IDW staff and our friends at Paramount, everyone working on this series has truly gone above and beyond to make sure it's an epic and compelling tale that adds to the incredible legacy of the characters that Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird created 40 years ago," remarked the Publisher. "The whole team deserves this success and we couldn't be more grateful for the stunning amount of support we're getting from both fans and retailers. We know this is a TMNT story that'll be one for the ages for fans everywhere, both new and old."

I am sure that IDW Editor-In-Chief Jamie S. Rich would have said something but he is out of the building and IDW is looking for a replacement… Here are the not-signed off pages of the first issue that Bleeding Col ran last week.

Again, the pages are "not final" and "pending licensor approval", so bear that in mind.



IDW

MAY241157

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Joelle Jones (CA) Rafael Albuquerque

New Series Premiere! New Jumping-On Point! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but there are forces gathering that will pull them back together-whether the bad guys like it or not. First up: Raphael! But why is everyone's favorite brawler in prison?! When a surprise attack behind bars puts Raph's position in jeopardy, he needs to figure out how to get out of jail and warn his brothers that trouble is coming. Superstar writer Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Batman: Off-World) teams up with Jo lle Jones (Lady Killer, Catwoman) for the first issue of a new TMNT series that will start a bold new era, celebrating the TMNT's 40th anniversary while setting them up for the next 40 years to come! In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99 TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES 2024 #1IDW(W) Jason Aaron (A) Joelle Jones (CA) Rafael AlbuquerqueNew Series Premiere! New Jumping-On Point! The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have all left New York to pursue their own interests, but there are forces gathering that will pull them back together-whether the bad guys like it or not. First up: Raphael! But why is everyone's favorite brawler in prison?! When a surprise attack behind bars puts Raph's position in jeopardy, he needs to figure out how to get out of jail and warn his brothers that trouble is coming. Superstar writer Jason Aaron (The Mighty Thor, Batman: Off-World) teams up with Jo lle Jones (Lady Killer, Catwoman) for the first issue of a new TMNT series that will start a bold new era, celebrating the TMNT's 40th anniversary while setting them up for the next 40 years to come! In Shops: Jul 24, 2024 SRP: $4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!