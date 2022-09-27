Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #1 Preview

It's time to play the game. The next big TMNT event kicks off with this preview of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #1. Check out the preview below.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE ARMAGEDDON GAME #1

IDW PUBLISHING

JUN221663

JUN221664 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #1 CVR B EASTMAN – $5.99

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

The Armageddon Game Has Begun! Under the leadership of the Shredder, the TMNT begin a dangerous quest to seek out allies against Rat King's trio of terror: LeatherKrang, Baxter Stockman, and Madame Null. It's a mission that will see the Turtles spread out across New York City… and across multiple dimensions! But they better hurry, because their enemies are already on the march, and things are not looking good for Mutant Town while most of our heroes are away. Desperate measures, false flag attacks, mysterious new villains, and unexpected alliances… It all starts here in the premiere issue of the biggest TMNT event of the year!

In Shops: 9/28/2022

SRP: $5.99

