Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #6 Preview

This week, we take a look at the upcoming issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Armageddon Game #6.

TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES: THE ARMAGEDDON GAME #6

IDW PUBLISHING

DEC221440

DEC221441 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #6 CVR B SANCHEZ – $4.99

DEC221442 – TMNT ARMAGEDDON GAME #6 CVR C EASTMAN – $4.99

(W) Tom Waltz (A / CA) Vincenzo Federici

The End Stage begins! As the Armageddon Game reaches its iniquitous climax, the Rat King must take special care to keep his masterfully woven tapestry of anarchy from unraveling too quickly-a feat proving more and more difficult in the wake of mistakes made by his petulant and impatient puppets. No matter-chaos IS the name of the game. Meanwhile, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have regrouped in the city and are ready to go on the offensive… and this time they have reinforcements. Will the added strength of allies new and old be enough to stop the Rat King from bringing on the apocalypse, or will they meet their doom in the perilous game?

In Shops: 3/15/2023

SRP: $4.99

