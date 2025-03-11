Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics | Tagged: fantastic four, One World Under Doom

Ten One World Under Doom Marvel Crossover Solicits For June 2025

All ten of the One World Under Doom Marvel crossover solicits and solicitations for June 2025, from Fantastic None to Runaways

Fantastic Four #33 becomes Fantastic None #33 this June, reduced to nothing as part of the One World Under Doom event, Doctor Strange Of Asgard still looks like it has nothing to do with One World Under Doom, Black Panther is back in one Avengers title and Killmonger in another, and we get Latverian Fairy Tale Land and more from Marvel in June 2025 One World Under Doom crossover solicits…

FANTASTIC FOUR ZERO #33

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 6/25

FANTASTIC ZERO! It all comes down to this! Thirty-three issues of fantastic adventure culminate in a final stirring adventure, back to the beginning…of EVERYTHING. When the solution to what Doom did to Ben can only be found in the past, the Fantastic Four must voyage back four hundred and thirty-six quadrillion seconds into the Big Bang! Of course, the tremendous energies there make it unsurvivable – unless H.E.R.B.I.E. is in control of the precise timing required. Action, adventure and big ideas collide in this monumental issue!

DOCTOR STRANGE OF ASGARD #4 (OF 5)

Written by DEREK LANDY

Art by CARLOS MAGNO

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 6/4

ASGARD'S MOST WANTED! Doctor Strange has been covering up a murder in an attempt to solve it. But Thor and Sif don't see it that way! Stephen scrambles to get to the bottom of the mystery and clear his name – with some help from Loki and Clea!

RED HULK #5

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 6/4

PRISONER OF WAR!

Red Hulk emerges from nuclear fire in Latveria! An angry hive of Doombots is ready for war with Thunderbolt Ross! But when the U.S. military arrive with a special weapon, who will they aim it at?

AVENGERS #27

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by VALERIO SCHITI

On Sale 6/18

THE RETURN OF THE BLACK PANTHER! While T'Challa was away, the Masters of Evil were at play! With the rest of the Avengers tied up with Doctor Doom, the Masters of Evil have been plotting the downfall of the Avengers…from the inside! Can Black Panther's return turn the tide?

DOOM'S DIVISION #4 (OF 5)

Written by YOON HA LEE

Art by MINKYU JUNG

Cover by CREEES LEE

On Sale 6/18

PRISON BREAK! Doom's Division is behind bars – their own! After the team turned on each other, leading to one hero's death, White Fox has imprisoned them in their own headquarters. But all isn't what it seems. Old allegiances break and new alliances form, as knowing who to trust is harder than ever in ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM!

IRON MAN #9

Written by SPENCER ACKERMAN

Art by JULIUS OHTA

Cover by YASMINE PUTRI

Variant Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

On Sale 6/18

IRON MAN DISASSEMBLED! While the Avengers fight Doom on the public stage, Tony Stark tries to bring him down from inside Latveria. But can his former teammate the Black Widow trust his tactics? Find out when the Winter Guard arrives for round two!

DOOM ACADEMY #5 (OF 5)

Written by MACKENZIE CADENHEAD

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by PABLO VILLALOBOS

On Sale 6/25

JUDGMENT OF DOOM! Zoe and her friends have accidentally brought monsters from the Latverian Fairy Tale Land back to the 616! But a monster fight is nothing compared to the consequences they'll face at the hands of DOCTOR DOOM!

SUPERIOR AVENGERS #3

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LUCA MARESCA & KYLE HOTZ

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 6/25

EARTH'S MIGHTIEST FRAUDS! It was bound to happen… the first clash between the Avengers and the Superior Avengers! Plus: The origin of KILLMONGER!

RUNAWAYS #1 (OF 5)

Written by RAINBOW ROWELL

Art by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Cover by STEPHANIE HANS

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Karolina Dean Variant Cover by EJIKURE

Karolina Dean Virgin Variant Cover by EJIKURE

Wraparound Variant Cover by ELENA CASAGRANDE

Variant Cover by SCOTT W. FORBES

Variant Cover by RICKIE YAGAWA

On Sale 6/11

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN YOU BREAK A FAMILY? Marvel's best and scrappiest found family has seen better days. Nico Minoru has lost her girlfriend, her best friend and her magic. With Karolina, Chase and Alex all out of the picture, Gert's doing her best to shake the remaining Runaways out of running on autopilot. But when Doctor Doom tries to reclaim one of their own – Doombot! – it's time to start running…

ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM #5 (OF 9)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by R.B. SILVA

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 6/11

Dormammu has come for Doom – and Doom has SURVIVED. Broken, depleted, but having bought the time he needed, Doom ensured victory. Now, Earth's heroes face a choice: They can allow Earth to fall to Dormammu – or they can align with Doom and fight for Earth beside him. Doom is at his highest – with Earth's heroes behind him, nothing can stop him now. Nothing that is, save for an unexpected return of an old foe…

