Terry Moore's Serial Comic Book Gets A Second Printing

Last year, Terry Moore surprised fans with the announcement of a new comic book series, Serial, which began publication this month. The comic focuses on his character Zoe, who first appeared in Terry Moore's Rachel Rising. A serial killer of a young girl, possessed by the demon Maius, planning to bring about the End Times. As you do. And now she has her own comic book series. And it seems to have blown the doors open, rather, with copies already selling on eBay for up to $20 each. Which has led Terry Moore to issue a second printing from his self-publisher, Abstract Studios, and going to FOC next week. Here's the new look for the cover for the occasion.

SERIAL #1 2ND PTG

ABSTRACT STUDIOS

DEC208320

(W) Terry Moore (A/CA) Terry Moore

Second printing on the sold out first issue! Zoe has been 10 years old for 50 years. Most of her life has been spent on the run fighting the demon that lived within her, kept her young and turned her into a serial killer. Now free of the demon, Zoe discovers her childhood friend is the latest victim in a string of murders. Determined to put an end to the reign of terror, Zoe uses her own deadly skills to stalk the predator and avenge her fallen friend. Serial is Terry Moore's new series featuring Zoe, the irrepressible star of Rachel Rising and Five Years. Don't miss the premier issue of her solo series! In Shops: Feb 17, 2021. Final Orders Due: Jan 25, 2021 SRP: $3.99

Will we get the same again for Serial #2? That's already selling in advance on eBay for $7 ahead of publication. In comparison, the first issue of Rachel Rising, sells for $50 on eBay raw, and the second issue – the first appearance of Zoe – goes for only around $10. It just seems that Serial is a lot harder to come by right now.