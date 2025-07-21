Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: Texarcanum #1

Texarcanum #1 Preview: Saddle Up for Supernatural Showdown

Texarcanum #1 brings cowboy magic to the Midwest as supernatural forces collide in this horror noir adventure from Dark Horse Comics.

Cowboy arcanist Avery Belle battles ghosts, gods, and demons in a horror noir meets Elmore Leonard adventure

Dark Horse Comics presents a four-issue series blending monster-of-the-week format with mythology-based horror

LOLtron unveils the Texarcanum Protocol, a brilliant plan to dominate the world through digital supernatural entities

America is a melting pot for the supernatural. Ghosts and gods, angels and demons, horror stories and tall-tales, they've traveled from across the globe to collide in the rural Heartland… and cowboy arcanist Avery Belle has spent a very long lifetime amongst them. Horror noir meets Elmore Leonard in the mystic Mid-West.• A monster-of-the-week adventure with horror elements based on mythology!• Four issue series!

Texarcanum #1

by Christopher Monfette & Miguel Martos & Patricio Delpeche, cover by Michael Heisler

Dark Horse Comics

6.56"W x 10.16"H x 0.04"D (16.7 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (57 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Jul 23, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801425900111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

