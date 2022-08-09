Thanos Rips Off Light Yagami in New Thanos: Death Notes One-Shot

When it comes to mass murder, two of the top achievers in the field are Thanos and Light Yagami, so it makes sense that the Mad Titan would want to squeeze out his competition by getting some Death Notes of his own. Thanos will star in the upcoming Marvel one-shot, Thanos: Death Notes, hitting stores from the House of Ideas this November. The book will feature an all-star lineup of creators including: J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, Travel Foreman, and Ron Lim.

All kidding aside, the one-shot doesn't seem to take anything but the title from the popular manga and anime, though thinking about it, you could make a decent case that Thanos is really a shinigami. The one-shot will tell stories from Thanos's life and kick off his next "next conquest."

From the press release:

This issue spins directly out of Donny Cates and Nic Klein's THOR run where Thor recently beheld a terrifying future involving Thanos and vowed to use all his power to prevent it. THANOS: DEATH NOTES will be brought together by an incredible lineup of creators including J. Michael Straczynski, Torunn Grønbekk, Kyle Starks, Christopher Cantwell, Andrea Di Vito, Travel Foreman, and one of the character's most definitive artists, cosmic extraordinaire Ron Lim! Thanos is missing, presumed dead after the chilling events of Kieron Gillen and Esad Ribić's ETERNALS. But Thor has seen a vision of his return. And it is enough to make even a god fear. To prepare himself, to prepare the universe, Thor desperately searches for answers in Thanos' past…and finds a glimpse of the Marvel Universe's dark future.

Basically, Thor had a vision of Thanos with the Infinity Gems… sorry, Stones mounted on Mjolnir along with a new, black stone, and he correctly surmises that is probably a very bad idea, leading to the premise of this one-shot. Check out the solicit below and look for Thanos: Death Notes in stores on November 30th.

THANOS: DEATH NOTES #1 Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

THANOS: DEATH NOTES #1

Written by J. MICHAEL STRACZYNSKI, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, KYLE STARKS, & CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

Art by ANDREA DI VITO, RON LIM, TRAVEL FOREMAN, & MORE

Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

On Sale 11/30