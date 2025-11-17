Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, DC Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: amalgam, Batman Deadpool, dan mora, grant morrison

That New Amalgam Character From Batman/Deadpool (Spoilers)

That New Amalgam Character From Batman/Deadpool by Grant Morrison and Dan Mora (Spoilers)

Article Summary Grant Morrison and Dan Mora introduce a new Amalgam character in the Batman/Deadpool crossover event.

The story nods to classic Amalgam concepts and teases appearances by fan-favorite mashup heroes and villains.

Batman/Deadpool #1 features stories by top creators, promising more Amalgam mashups and crossover surprises.

Previously in Bleeding Cool's surprise blast from the past article Five Comics You Should Read Before Reading Batman/Deadpool, we mentioned that you might want to catch up on DC/Marvel Amalgam from 1996, the last time they did a crossover together.

Previously Grant Morrison had said "We have a new Amalgam character in Batman/Deadpool AND an old favourite!" and Bleeding Cool suggested it might be the Wolverine/Batman mashup Dark Claw from DC vs Marvel#3. The previous Deadpool/Batman gave up a Lobo/Wolverine mashup called Logo after all. But who is the new Amalgam mashup, here to save the day?

As the embodiment of the Marvel Universe, Eternity, gets down with the embodiment of the DC Universe, Kismet, as previously seen in JLA/Avengers… we meet the Batman/Deadpool Amalgam mashup. And no, it's not Dant Morasson, though that would be good…

Welcome to the Sensational Character Find Of 2025, Deadbat! Guns and swords and stripes and pouches and rubber duckies. Who will be the first to cosplay as him? And when will we get the toys?

DC MARVEL BATMAN DEADPOOL #1

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Dan Mora

THE MOMENT YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Written by Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, Joshua Williamson, Tom Taylor, Mariko Tamaki and G. Willow Wilson Art by Dan Mora, Hayden Sherman, Bruno Redondo, Amanda Conner and Denys Cowan The Dark Knight and the Merc with a Mouth team up for an adventure so mind-bending you'll think you're in a dream! Brought to you by legendary creators Grant Morrison and Dan Mora! And be sure not to miss these incredible extra stories: Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Joshua Williamson team up with Hayden Sherman for a magical Constantine/Doctor Strange tale! Tom Taylor and Bruno Redondo bring you an epic Nightwing/Dick Grayson and Laura Kinney/Wolverine story! Mariko Tamaki and Amanda Conner smash Harley Quinn and the Hulk together! G. Willow Wilson and Denys Cowan tell an electrifying Static and Ms. Marvel yarn! $7.99 11/19/2025

