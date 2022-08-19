The 228 Comic Shops Selling Bad Idea, Including All Forbidden Planets
Bad Idea Comics has updated their destination comic store list, which once was made of one hundred stores permitted to sell Bad Idea Comics, distributed directly from Bad Idea, with all manner of hoops to go through. In the UK, that was one store, the London branch of Forbidden Planet. But now it includes all the Forbidden Planets in the UK – and New York, both sides of the Forbidden Planet divorce. These are the 228 stores currently set up to distribute Bad Idea comic books in 2023 – though every store in the direct marketplace will be getting the Mark Waid/David Lapham The First Supper inside next week's Previews catalogue.
ARIZONA
Ash Avenue Comics & Books
806 S Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281
Atomic Comics
2270 E Williams Field Rd Suite 108
Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gregs Comics
2722 S Alma School Rd Suite #8
Mesa, AZ 85210
Peregrine Book Company
219 N Cortez St
Prescott, AZ 86301
Samurai Comics – Chandler
1994 N Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224
Samurai Comics – Glendale
6808 N Dysart Rd #148
Glendale, AZ 85307
Samurai Comics – Mesa
2639 E. Broadway Rd Suite C-110
Mesa, AZ 85204
Samurai Comics – Phoenix
1602 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
ARKANSAS
Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
2612 Kavanaugh Blvd Unit C
Little Rock, AR 72205
CALIFORNIA
Alakazam Comics
17777 Main St Suite E
Irvine, CA 92614
Brave New World Comics
22722 Lyons Ave Suite 2
Newhall, CA 91321
Cape + Cowl Comics
1601 Clay St
Oakland, CA 94612
Collectors Paradise – Noho
5118 Lankershim Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601
Collectors Paradise – Pasadena
319 S Arroyo Pkwy Unit #4
Pasadena, CA 91105
Collectors Paradise – Winnetka
7131 Winnetka Ave
Winnetka, CA 91306
Comic & Figure Addicts
30707 Union City Blvd
Union City, CA 94587
Comic Book Clubhouse
35 W Alexander Ave
Merced, CA 95348
Flying Colors
2980 Treat Blvd
Concord, CA 94518
Golden Apple Comics
7018 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Invincible Comics
3430 Tully Rd #24
Modesto, CA 95350
Njoy Games & Comics
8820 Reseda Blvd
Northridge, CA 91324
Nuclear Comics
24741 Alicia Pkwy #J
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
Sterling Silver Comics
2210 Pickwick Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010
The Comic Bug
1807 1/2 Manhattan Beach Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
The Comic Shop – US
14837 Washington Ave
San Leandro, CA 94579
Things From Another World – Universal City
1000 Universal Studios Blvd #101
Universal City, CA 91608
Treasure Island Comics
37244 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Worlds Best Comics and Toys
2608 Watt Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821
Zeppelin Comics
929 1st St
Benicia, CA 94510
COLORADO
Beedas Thingamajigits
153 N College Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80524
Hall of Justice Comics & Collectibles
10136 Parkglenn Way #109
Parker, CO 80134
I Want More Comics
550 E Thornton Pkwy STE 114
Thornton, CO 80229
NewCastle Comics – Longmont
508 5th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501
Time Warp Comics
3105 28th St
Boulder, CO 80301
CONNETICUT
2nd Alarm Comics
205 Foxon Rd
North Branford, CT 06471
Boom Tube Comics LLC
1475 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike
Plantsville, CT 06479
FLORIDA
A Comic Shop
114 S Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792
Comic Central
1425 WP Ball Blvd
Sanford, FL 32771
Docking Bay 94
7710 NW 56th Way Suite 100
Pompano Beach, FL 33073
Mega Gaming and Comics
3601 SW 2nd Ave Unit B
Gainesville, FL 32607
Pensacola Pop Comics
909 N 12th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32501
GEORGIA
Dr Nos Comics & Games Superstore
3372 Canton Rd #104
Marietta, GA 30066
Galactic Comics and Games
21 E Vine St
Statesboro, GA 30458
Neighborhood Comics
1205 Bull St
Savannah, GA 31401
Top Dog Comics
2701 Washington Rd Ste 11
Augusta, GA 30909
HAWAII
Maui Comics & Collectibles
10 N Market St
Wailuku, HI 96793
IDAHO
Captain Comics, Inc
710 S Vista Ave
Boise, ID 83705
The Collectors Outpost
2951 E Overland Rd #170
Meridian, ID 83642
ILLINOIS
3 Keys Comics
595 W Exchange St
Crete, IL 60417
Amazing Fantasy
16649 Oak Park Ave A
Tinley Park, IL 60477
Amazing Fantasy
113 E 9th St
Lockport, IL 60441
Amazing Fantasy – Frankfort
20505 South La Grange Road
Frankfort, IL 60423
Beyond Tomorrow Comics
327 N Northwest Hwy
Palatine, IL 60067
Mellow Blue Planet
2212 5th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
INDIANA
Aw Yeah Comics – Muncie
119 E Charles St
Muncie, IN 47305
Comic Book University
7623 Shelby St
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Comics Elite
5575 Elmwood Ave E2
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Happy Day Comics
3537 Orchard Dr
Hammond, IN 46323
Madison Buy Sell Trade
303 West Main St.
Madison, IN 47250
Summit Comics + Games – Fort Wayne
4240 W Jefferson Blvd Suite M-8
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
The Rcade Comics and Collectibles
1245 E State Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
IOWA
Daydreams Comics
229 E Washington St
Iowa City, IA 52240
KANSAS
Gatekeeper Hobbies
1917 SW Gage Blvd
Topeka, KS 66604
KENTUCKY
Arcadian Comics & Games
627 Monmouth St
Newport, KY 41071
Comic Book World – Florence
7130 Turfway Rd
Florence, KY 41042
Comic Book World – Louisville
6905 Shepherdsville Rd
Louisville, KY 40219
Etown comics
1704 N Dixie Hwy Suite a003
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
The Destination
5031 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207
LOUISIANA
Excalibur Comics Cards & Games
937 E 70th St
Shreveport, LA 71106
MARYLAND
Beyond Comics – Frederick
5632 Buckeystown Pike
Frederick, MD 21704
Beyond Comics – Gaithersburg
18749 N Frederick Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879
Portals Games & Comics – Easton
415-A E Dover St
Easton, MD 21601
Portals Games & Comics – Salisbury
8249-B Dickerson Ln
Salisbury, MD 21804
Third Eye Comics – Annapolis
209 Chinquapin Round Rd Suite 200
Annapolis, MD 21401
Third Eye Comics – California
16062 Three Notch Rd
California, MD 20619
Third Eye Comics – College Park
4744 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740
Third Eye Comics – Waldorf
12522 Mattawoman Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601
Twilite Zone Comics
18 N Crain Hwy
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
MASSACHUSETTS
His and Hers Comics
40 Bank Row St
Greenfield, MA 01301
Holeymoleys Comics & Collectibles
90 King St Unit 3
Northampton, MA 01060
New England Comics
316 Harvard St
Brookline, MA 02446
New England Comics
14 Eliot St A
Cambridge, MA 02138
New England Comics
1511 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169
New England Comics
732 Washington St
Norwood, MA 02062
New England Comics
95 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148
New England Comics – Brockton
716A Crescent St
Brockton, MA 02302
New England Comics – New Bedford
2184 Acushnet Ave
New Bedford, MA 02745
Rubber Chicken Comics
15 N Main St #A4
Bellingham, MA 02019
MICHIGAN
Comic City
2125 S Telegraph Rd suite d
Bloomfield Twp, MI 48302
Comic City
42727 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187
Comic City – Chesterfield
50760 Gratiot Ave
Chesterfield, MI 48051
Comic City – Warehouse
32497 Schoolcraft Rd
Livonia, MI 48150
Comic City – West Bloomfield Township
7366 Haggerty Rd
West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322
Rocket Comics
4235 Portage St
Kalamazoo, Mi 49001
State of Comics
575 Forest Ave
Plymouth, MI 48170
Summit Comics + Games – Lansing
216 Washington Square
Lansing, MI 48933
The Comic Signal
4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
Vault of Midnight – Ann Arbor
219 S Main St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Vault of Midnight – Detroit
2857 E Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI 48202
Vault of Midnight – Grand Rapids
95A Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
MISSOURI
NewCastle Comics & Games
2294 McKelvey Rd
Maryland Heights, MO 63043
The Fantasy Shop – Maplewood
7329 Manchester Rd
St. Louis, MO 63143
The Fantasy Shop – South County
10560 Baptist Church Rd
St. Louis, MO 63128
NEBRASKA
Legend Comics
3152 Leavenworth Street
Omaha, NE 68105
NEVADA
Maximum Comics – Northwest
7950 W Tropical Pkwy Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89149
Maximum Comics – Southwest
5130 S Fort Apache Rd #285
Las Vegas, NV 89148
Torpedo Comics
7300 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy #105
Las Vegas, NV 89113
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Comic Boom
22 West St
Keene, NH 03431
Double Midnight
67 S Main St
Concord, NH 03301
Double Midnight – Manchester
245 Maple St Unit 11
Manchester, NH 03103
Jetpack Comics & Games
37 N Main St
Rochester, NH 03867
NEW JERSEY
Funnybooks
98 N Beverwyck Rd
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034
Main Street Comics & Toys
74 N Main St
Milltown, NJ 08850
Panther Comics
5200 Route 42
Turnersville, NJ 08012
The Jokers Child
12-23 River Rd
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
NEW YORK
1st Print Comics
1548 Buffalo Rd
Rochester, NY 14624
Anyone Comics
1216 Union St
Brooklyn, NY 11225
Comix Warehouse
52 S Main St
Pearl River, NY 10965
Comix Zone
628 S Main St
North Syracuse, NY 13212
Forbidden Planet NYC
832 Broadway
New York, NY 10003
Haven for Heroes
34 Front St
Port Jervis, NY 12771
Midtown Comics
459 Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10017
Midtown Comics
64 Fulton St
New York, NY 10038
Midtown Comics – 40th St
200 W 40th St
New York, NY 10018
POP ROC
45 Euclid St
Rochester, NY 14604
The Comic Box
840B N Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758
The Spiders Web
887 Yonkers Ave
Yonkers, NY 10704
NORTH CAROLINA
Asheville Comics – Arden
2270 Hendersonville Rd Ste 4
Arden, NC 28704
Asheville Comics – Asheville
211 Merrimon Ave Ste 101
Asheville, NC 28801
Memory Lane Comics
201 Princess St
Wilmington, NC 28401
Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
21500 Catawba Ave
Cornelius, NC 28031
Rebel Base Comics & Toys
701 S Sharon Amity Rd Suite C
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ssalefish Comics – Winston-Salem
3232 Silas Creek Pkwy STE 20
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Ultimate Comics – Cary
1301 Buck Jones Rd
Raleigh, NC 27606
Ultimate Comics – Crabtree
4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030
Raleigh, NC 27612
Ultimate Comics – Durham
3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd
Durham, NC 27707
Ultimate Comics – Raleigh
6320 Capital Blvd #109
Raleigh, NC 27616
NORTH DAKOTA
Comic Realms
106 N Mandan St
Bismarck, ND 58501
OHIO
Comics Are Go
5214 Detroit Rd
Sheffield, OH 44035
Legends and Lore
1437 Ohio 43 Unit B
Mogadore, OH 44260
New Dimension Comics – Ohio Valley
67800 Mall Ring Rd #875
St Clairsville, OH 43950
OKLAHOMA
Impulse Creations
8228 E 61st St #121
Tulsa, OK 74133
Speeding Bullet Comics
614 N Porter Ave
Norman, OK 73069
Wizards Asylum
7165 S Mingo Rd
Tulsa, OK 74133
OREGON
Cosmic Monkey Comics
5335 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97213
Excalibur Comics
2444 SE Hawthorne
Portland, OR 97214
Heroes Haven
635 SE Jackson St
Roseburg, OR 97470
Things From Another World
10977 SE Main St
Milwaukie, OR 97222
Things From Another World
4390 SW Lloyd Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005
Things From Another World – Warehouse
10818-A SE Main St
Milwaukie, OR 97222
PENNSYLVANIA
Comics on the Green
307 N. Washington Ave.
Scranton, PA 18503
Four Corners Comics
42 Baltimore St
Gettysburg, PA 17325
JAF Comics
224 Nazareth Pike
Bethlehem, PA 18020
New Dimension Comics – Butler
108 S Main St
Butler, PA 16001
New Dimension Comics – Cranberry TWP
20550 U.S. 19 Piazza Plaza
Cranberry Twp, PA 16066
New Dimension Comics – Ellwood City
516 Lawrence Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117
New Dimension Comics – Pittsburgh Mills
590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd Suite #220
Tarentum, PA 15084
New Dimension Comics – Waterfront
630 E Waterfront Dr
Homestead, PA 15120
New Wave Collectibles
4020 W Skippack Pike
Schwenksville, PA 19473
SOUTH CAROLINA
Borderlands Comics + Games
1434 Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
Planet Comics – Anderson
2704 N Main St
Anderson, SC 29621
Planet Comics – Greenville
1633 Woodruff Rd
Greenville, SC 29615
Richards Comics & Collectables
1214A Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607
TENNESSEE
Infinity Flux
3643 Hixson Pike STE A
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Nirvana Comics
6709 Kingston Pike B
Knoxville, TN 37919
TEXAS
Bedrock City Comics – Clear Lake
102 Bay Area Blvd
Webster, TX 77598
Bedrock City Comics – Galleria
6516 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057
Bedrock City Comics – Heights
4602 Washington Ave Suite A
Houston, TX 77007
Bedrock City Comics – Katy
1266 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77084
Bedrock City Comics – Spring
4683 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W
Houston, TX 77069
Bedrock City Comics – Sugar Land
4831 Hwy 6
Missouri City, TX 77459
Cards and Comics Connection
1717 N Frazier St Suite H
Conroe, TX 77301
Collected – Fort Worth
3008 Alta Mere Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Collected – Keller
7420 N Beach St #236
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Ground Zero Comics – TX
2744 E 5th St
Tyler, TX 75701
Monsters Lair Comics
2416 19th St
Lubbock, TX 79401
More Fun Comics and Games
103 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201
Multiverse Comics
931 Melbourne Rd
Hurst, TX 76053
Pastime Comics
6120 Watauga Rd Suite B
Watauga, TX 76148
Star Comics
3504 34th St
Lubbock, TX 79410
The Adventure Begins
525 Woodland Square Blvd #130
Conroe, TX 77384
Titan Comics
3128 Forest Ln #250
Dallas, TX 75234
Zeus Comics
1334 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75247
UTAH
Dr. Volts
2043 E 3300 S
Millcreek, UT 84109
Nerd Store
3601 S 2700 W Suite G106
West Valley City, UT 84119
VIRGINA
Local Heroes
1905 Colonial Ave
Norfolk, VA 23517
Third Eye Comics – Mechanicsville
6102 Brashier Blvd H
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Third Eye Comics – Short Pump
11575 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23233
WASHINGTON
A World of Collections
22611 76th Ave West #101
Edmonds, WA 98026
Comics Place
105 E Holly St
Bellingham, WA 98225
I Like Comics
1715 Broadway St
Vancouver, WA 98663
Krampus Kave
900 Front St Suite O
Leavenworth, WA 98826
WEST VIRGINA
Comic Paradise Plus
401 Walnut Ave
Fairmont, WV 26554
The Board Room
35 RHL Blvd
South Charleston, WV 25309
WISCONSON
Comic Alley – Lake Geneva
736 W Main St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
Canada
8th Dimension
2418 Main St
Vancouver, BC V5T 3E2
Big Petes Collectibles
121 1st St E
North Vancouver, BC V7L 1B2
Heroes Comics
186 Dundas St
London, ON N6A 1G7
Kingston Nexus
270 Bagot St
Kingston, ON K7L 3G5
Omnibus Bookstore
625 Ste-Catherine W Suite 1410
Montreal, Québec H3B 1B7
Pharcyde Comics
433 Rue Chabanel O #1121 – North Tower
Montréal, Quebec H2N 2J9
Redd Skull Comics
720A Edmonton Trail
Calgary, AB T2E 3J4
The Dragon – Downtown Guelph
55 Wyndham St N T-19B
Guelph, ON N1H 7T8
The Dragon – Milton
363 Main St E
Milton, ON L9T 1P7
Variant Edition
10132 151 St NW
Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4
Words & Pictures
#6 – 2610 Centre Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 2V4
Australia
Alternate Worlds Comics and Collectibles
Unit 11, 13 Malvern St
Bayswater, Melbourne, Victoria 3153
Impact Comics
16 Garema Pl
Canberra, ACT 2601
Germany
Comic Room Hamburg
Güntherstr. 94 22087
Hamburg,
Greece
LIMITED EDITION COMICS
Keiriadon 94 Kato Petralona
Athens, 118 53
United Kingdom
Comic Book Guys
130 Great Victoria St
Belfast, Northern Ireland BT2 7BG
Forbidden Planet International
122-126 Sauchiehall Street
Glasgow G2 3DH
Forbidden Planet International – Cardiff
5 Duke Street
Cardiff, Cardiff CF10 1AY
Forbidden Planet International – Edinburgh
40-41 Southbridge St
Edinburgh, Edinburgh EH1 1LL
Forbidden Planet International – Leeds
8 The Headrow
Leeds, Leeds LS1 6PT
Forbidden Planet International – Leicester
23 Silver Street
Leicester, Leicester LE1 5EU
Forbidden Planet International – Nottingham
19-23 Friar Lane
Nottingham, Nottingham NG1 6DA
Forbidden Planet International – Sheffield
12 Matilda Street
Sheffield, Sheffield S1 4QD
Forbidden Planet UK
24 Hanover Buildings
Southampton SO14 1JU
Forbidden Planet UK
31 Cross Cheaping
Coventry CV1 1HF
Forbidden Planet UK
43 Church St
Croydon CR0 1RH
Forbidden Planet UK
92 Bold St
Liverpool L1 4HY
Forbidden Planet UK
179 Shaftesbury Ave
West End, London WC2H 8JR
Forbidden Planet UK
49 Grainger St
Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 5JE
Forbidden Planet UK
74 Bull St
Birmingham B4 6AD
Forbidden Planet UK
4 & 5, Clifton Heights Triangle West
Clifton, Bristol BS8 1EJ
Forbidden Planet UK
28-30 Burleigh St
Cambridge CB1 1DG
Worlds Apart Birmingham
14-16 Smallbrook
Queensway, Birmingham B5 4EN