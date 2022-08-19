The 228 Comic Shops Selling Bad Idea, Including All Forbidden Planets

Bad Idea Comics has updated their destination comic store list, which once was made of one hundred stores permitted to sell Bad Idea Comics, distributed directly from Bad Idea, with all manner of hoops to go through. In the UK, that was one store, the London branch of Forbidden Planet. But now it includes all the Forbidden Planets in the UK – and New York, both sides of the Forbidden Planet divorce. These are the 228 stores currently set up to distribute Bad Idea comic books in 2023 – though every store in the direct marketplace will be getting the Mark Waid/David Lapham The First Supper inside next week's Previews catalogue.

ARIZONA

Ash Avenue Comics & Books

806 S Ash Ave

Tempe, AZ 85281

Atomic Comics

2270 E Williams Field Rd Suite 108

Gilbert, AZ 85295

Gregs Comics

2722 S Alma School Rd Suite #8

Mesa, AZ 85210

Peregrine Book Company

219 N Cortez St

Prescott, AZ 86301

Samurai Comics – Chandler

1994 N Alma School Rd

Chandler, AZ 85224

Samurai Comics – Glendale

6808 N Dysart Rd #148

Glendale, AZ 85307

Samurai Comics – Mesa

2639 E. Broadway Rd Suite C-110

Mesa, AZ 85204

Samurai Comics – Phoenix

1602 E Indian School Rd

Phoenix, AZ 85016

ARKANSAS

Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts

2612 Kavanaugh Blvd Unit C

Little Rock, AR 72205

CALIFORNIA

Alakazam Comics

17777 Main St Suite E

Irvine, CA 92614

Brave New World Comics

22722 Lyons Ave Suite 2

Newhall, CA 91321

Cape + Cowl Comics

1601 Clay St

Oakland, CA 94612

Collectors Paradise – Noho

5118 Lankershim Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91601

Collectors Paradise – Pasadena

319 S Arroyo Pkwy Unit #4

Pasadena, CA 91105

Collectors Paradise – Winnetka

7131 Winnetka Ave

Winnetka, CA 91306

Comic & Figure Addicts

30707 Union City Blvd

Union City, CA 94587

Comic Book Clubhouse

35 W Alexander Ave

Merced, CA 95348

Flying Colors

2980 Treat Blvd

Concord, CA 94518

Golden Apple Comics

7018 Melrose Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90038

Invincible Comics

3430 Tully Rd #24

Modesto, CA 95350

Njoy Games & Comics

8820 Reseda Blvd

Northridge, CA 91324

Nuclear Comics

24741 Alicia Pkwy #J

Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Sterling Silver Comics

2210 Pickwick Dr

Camarillo, CA 93010

The Comic Bug

1807 1/2 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

The Comic Shop – US

14837 Washington Ave

San Leandro, CA 94579

Things From Another World – Universal City

1000 Universal Studios Blvd #101

Universal City, CA 91608

Treasure Island Comics

37244 Fremont Blvd

Fremont, CA 94536

Worlds Best Comics and Toys

2608 Watt Ave

Sacramento, CA 95821

Zeppelin Comics

929 1st St

Benicia, CA 94510

COLORADO

Beedas Thingamajigits

153 N College Ave

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Hall of Justice Comics & Collectibles

10136 Parkglenn Way #109

Parker, CO 80134

I Want More Comics

550 E Thornton Pkwy STE 114

Thornton, CO 80229

NewCastle Comics – Longmont

508 5th Ave

Longmont, CO 80501

Time Warp Comics

3105 28th St

Boulder, CO 80301

CONNETICUT

2nd Alarm Comics

205 Foxon Rd

North Branford, CT 06471

Boom Tube Comics LLC

1475 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike

Plantsville, CT 06479

FLORIDA

A Comic Shop

114 S Semoran Blvd

Winter Park, FL 32792

Comic Central

1425 WP Ball Blvd

Sanford, FL 32771

Docking Bay 94

7710 NW 56th Way Suite 100

Pompano Beach, FL 33073

Mega Gaming and Comics

3601 SW 2nd Ave Unit B

Gainesville, FL 32607

Pensacola Pop Comics

909 N 12th Ave

Pensacola, FL 32501

GEORGIA

Dr Nos Comics & Games Superstore

3372 Canton Rd #104

Marietta, GA 30066

Galactic Comics and Games

21 E Vine St

Statesboro, GA 30458

Neighborhood Comics

1205 Bull St

Savannah, GA 31401

Top Dog Comics

2701 Washington Rd Ste 11

Augusta, GA 30909

HAWAII

Maui Comics & Collectibles

10 N Market St

Wailuku, HI 96793

IDAHO

Captain Comics, Inc

710 S Vista Ave

Boise, ID 83705

The Collectors Outpost

2951 E Overland Rd #170

Meridian, ID 83642

ILLINOIS

3 Keys Comics

595 W Exchange St

Crete, IL 60417

Amazing Fantasy

16649 Oak Park Ave A

Tinley Park, IL 60477

Amazing Fantasy

113 E 9th St

Lockport, IL 60441

Amazing Fantasy – Frankfort

20505 South La Grange Road

Frankfort, IL 60423

Beyond Tomorrow Comics

327 N Northwest Hwy

Palatine, IL 60067

Mellow Blue Planet

2212 5th Avenue

Rock Island, IL 61201

INDIANA

Aw Yeah Comics – Muncie

119 E Charles St

Muncie, IN 47305

Comic Book University

7623 Shelby St

Indianapolis, IN 46227

Comics Elite

5575 Elmwood Ave E2

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Happy Day Comics

3537 Orchard Dr

Hammond, IN 46323

Madison Buy Sell Trade

303 West Main St.

Madison, IN 47250

Summit Comics + Games – Fort Wayne

4240 W Jefferson Blvd Suite M-8

Fort Wayne, IN 46804

The Rcade Comics and Collectibles

1245 E State Blvd

Fort Wayne, IN 46805

IOWA

Daydreams Comics

229 E Washington St

Iowa City, IA 52240

KANSAS

Gatekeeper Hobbies

1917 SW Gage Blvd

Topeka, KS 66604

KENTUCKY

Arcadian Comics & Games

627 Monmouth St

Newport, KY 41071

Comic Book World – Florence

7130 Turfway Rd

Florence, KY 41042

Comic Book World – Louisville

6905 Shepherdsville Rd

Louisville, KY 40219

Etown comics

1704 N Dixie Hwy Suite a003

Elizabethtown, KY 42701

The Destination

5031 Shelbyville Rd

Louisville, KY 40207

LOUISIANA

Excalibur Comics Cards & Games

937 E 70th St

Shreveport, LA 71106

MARYLAND

Beyond Comics – Frederick

5632 Buckeystown Pike

Frederick, MD 21704

Beyond Comics – Gaithersburg

18749 N Frederick Ave

Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Portals Games & Comics – Easton

415-A E Dover St

Easton, MD 21601

Portals Games & Comics – Salisbury

8249-B Dickerson Ln

Salisbury, MD 21804

Third Eye Comics – Annapolis

209 Chinquapin Round Rd Suite 200

Annapolis, MD 21401

Third Eye Comics – California

16062 Three Notch Rd

California, MD 20619

Third Eye Comics – College Park

4744 Cherry Hill Rd

College Park, MD 20740

Third Eye Comics – Waldorf

12522 Mattawoman Dr

Waldorf, MD 20601

Twilite Zone Comics

18 N Crain Hwy

Glen Burnie, MD 21061

MASSACHUSETTS

His and Hers Comics

40 Bank Row St

Greenfield, MA 01301

Holeymoleys Comics & Collectibles

90 King St Unit 3

Northampton, MA 01060

New England Comics

316 Harvard St

Brookline, MA 02446

New England Comics

14 Eliot St A

Cambridge, MA 02138

New England Comics

1511 Hancock St

Quincy, MA 02169

New England Comics

732 Washington St

Norwood, MA 02062

New England Comics

95 Pleasant St

Malden, MA 02148

New England Comics – Brockton

716A Crescent St

Brockton, MA 02302

New England Comics – New Bedford

2184 Acushnet Ave

New Bedford, MA 02745

Rubber Chicken Comics

15 N Main St #A4

Bellingham, MA 02019

MICHIGAN

Comic City

2125 S Telegraph Rd suite d

Bloomfield Twp, MI 48302

Comic City

42727 Ford Rd

Canton, MI 48187

Comic City – Chesterfield

50760 Gratiot Ave

Chesterfield, MI 48051

Comic City – Warehouse

32497 Schoolcraft Rd

Livonia, MI 48150

Comic City – West Bloomfield Township

7366 Haggerty Rd

West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

Rocket Comics

4235 Portage St

Kalamazoo, Mi 49001

State of Comics

575 Forest Ave

Plymouth, MI 48170

Summit Comics + Games – Lansing

216 Washington Square

Lansing, MI 48933

The Comic Signal

4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Vault of Midnight – Ann Arbor

219 S Main St

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Vault of Midnight – Detroit

2857 E Grand Blvd

Detroit, MI 48202

Vault of Midnight – Grand Rapids

95A Monroe Center St NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

MISSOURI

NewCastle Comics & Games

2294 McKelvey Rd

Maryland Heights, MO 63043

The Fantasy Shop – Maplewood

7329 Manchester Rd

St. Louis, MO 63143

The Fantasy Shop – South County

10560 Baptist Church Rd

St. Louis, MO 63128

NEBRASKA

Legend Comics

3152 Leavenworth Street

Omaha, NE 68105

NEVADA

Maximum Comics – Northwest

7950 W Tropical Pkwy Suite 120

Las Vegas, NV 89149

Maximum Comics – Southwest

5130 S Fort Apache Rd #285

Las Vegas, NV 89148

Torpedo Comics

7300 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy #105

Las Vegas, NV 89113

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Comic Boom

22 West St

Keene, NH 03431

Double Midnight

67 S Main St

Concord, NH 03301

Double Midnight – Manchester

245 Maple St Unit 11

Manchester, NH 03103

Jetpack Comics & Games

37 N Main St

Rochester, NH 03867

NEW JERSEY

Funnybooks

98 N Beverwyck Rd

Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034

Main Street Comics & Toys

74 N Main St

Milltown, NJ 08850

Panther Comics

5200 Route 42

Turnersville, NJ 08012

The Jokers Child

12-23 River Rd

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

NEW YORK

1st Print Comics

1548 Buffalo Rd

Rochester, NY 14624

Anyone Comics

1216 Union St

Brooklyn, NY 11225

Comix Warehouse

52 S Main St

Pearl River, NY 10965

Comix Zone

628 S Main St

North Syracuse, NY 13212

Forbidden Planet NYC

832 Broadway

New York, NY 10003

Haven for Heroes

34 Front St

Port Jervis, NY 12771

Midtown Comics

459 Lexington Ave

New York, NY 10017

Midtown Comics

64 Fulton St

New York, NY 10038

Midtown Comics – 40th St

200 W 40th St

New York, NY 10018

POP ROC

45 Euclid St

Rochester, NY 14604

The Comic Box

840B N Broadway

Massapequa, NY 11758

The Spiders Web

887 Yonkers Ave

Yonkers, NY 10704

NORTH CAROLINA

Asheville Comics – Arden

2270 Hendersonville Rd Ste 4

Arden, NC 28704

Asheville Comics – Asheville

211 Merrimon Ave Ste 101

Asheville, NC 28801

Memory Lane Comics

201 Princess St

Wilmington, NC 28401

Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne

21500 Catawba Ave

Cornelius, NC 28031

Rebel Base Comics & Toys

701 S Sharon Amity Rd Suite C

Charlotte, NC 28211

Ssalefish Comics – Winston-Salem

3232 Silas Creek Pkwy STE 20

Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Ultimate Comics – Cary

1301 Buck Jones Rd

Raleigh, NC 27606

Ultimate Comics – Crabtree

4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030

Raleigh, NC 27612

Ultimate Comics – Durham

3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd

Durham, NC 27707

Ultimate Comics – Raleigh

6320 Capital Blvd #109

Raleigh, NC 27616

NORTH DAKOTA

Comic Realms

106 N Mandan St

Bismarck, ND 58501

OHIO

Comics Are Go

5214 Detroit Rd

Sheffield, OH 44035

Legends and Lore

1437 Ohio 43 Unit B

Mogadore, OH 44260

New Dimension Comics – Ohio Valley

67800 Mall Ring Rd #875

St Clairsville, OH 43950

OKLAHOMA

Impulse Creations

8228 E 61st St #121

Tulsa, OK 74133

Speeding Bullet Comics

614 N Porter Ave

Norman, OK 73069

Wizards Asylum

7165 S Mingo Rd

Tulsa, OK 74133

OREGON

Cosmic Monkey Comics

5335 NE Sandy Blvd

Portland, OR 97213

Excalibur Comics

2444 SE Hawthorne

Portland, OR 97214

Heroes Haven

635 SE Jackson St

Roseburg, OR 97470

Things From Another World

10977 SE Main St

Milwaukie, OR 97222

Things From Another World

4390 SW Lloyd Ave

Beaverton, OR 97005

Things From Another World – Warehouse

10818-A SE Main St

Milwaukie, OR 97222

PENNSYLVANIA

Comics on the Green

307 N. Washington Ave.

Scranton, PA 18503

Four Corners Comics

42 Baltimore St

Gettysburg, PA 17325

JAF Comics

224 Nazareth Pike

Bethlehem, PA 18020

New Dimension Comics – Butler

108 S Main St

Butler, PA 16001

New Dimension Comics – Cranberry TWP

20550 U.S. 19 Piazza Plaza

Cranberry Twp, PA 16066

New Dimension Comics – Ellwood City

516 Lawrence Ave

Ellwood City, PA 16117

New Dimension Comics – Pittsburgh Mills

590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd Suite #220

Tarentum, PA 15084

New Dimension Comics – Waterfront

630 E Waterfront Dr

Homestead, PA 15120

New Wave Collectibles

4020 W Skippack Pike

Schwenksville, PA 19473

SOUTH CAROLINA

Borderlands Comics + Games

1434 Laurens Rd

Greenville, SC 29607

Planet Comics – Anderson

2704 N Main St

Anderson, SC 29621

Planet Comics – Greenville

1633 Woodruff Rd

Greenville, SC 29615

Richards Comics & Collectables

1214A Laurens Rd

Greenville, SC 29607

TENNESSEE

Infinity Flux

3643 Hixson Pike STE A

Chattanooga, TN 37415

Nirvana Comics

6709 Kingston Pike B

Knoxville, TN 37919

TEXAS

Bedrock City Comics – Clear Lake

102 Bay Area Blvd

Webster, TX 77598

Bedrock City Comics – Galleria

6516 Westheimer Rd

Houston, TX 77057

Bedrock City Comics – Heights

4602 Washington Ave Suite A

Houston, TX 77007

Bedrock City Comics – Katy

1266 Fry Rd

Houston, TX 77084

Bedrock City Comics – Spring

4683 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W

Houston, TX 77069

Bedrock City Comics – Sugar Land

4831 Hwy 6

Missouri City, TX 77459

Cards and Comics Connection

1717 N Frazier St Suite H

Conroe, TX 77301

Collected – Fort Worth

3008 Alta Mere Dr

Fort Worth, TX 76116

Collected – Keller

7420 N Beach St #236

Fort Worth, TX 76137

Ground Zero Comics – TX

2744 E 5th St

Tyler, TX 75701

Monsters Lair Comics

2416 19th St

Lubbock, TX 79401

More Fun Comics and Games

103 W Hickory St

Denton, TX 76201

Multiverse Comics

931 Melbourne Rd

Hurst, TX 76053

Pastime Comics

6120 Watauga Rd Suite B

Watauga, TX 76148

Star Comics

3504 34th St

Lubbock, TX 79410

The Adventure Begins

525 Woodland Square Blvd #130

Conroe, TX 77384

Titan Comics

3128 Forest Ln #250

Dallas, TX 75234

Zeus Comics

1334 Inwood Rd

Dallas, TX 75247

UTAH

Dr. Volts

2043 E 3300 S

Millcreek, UT 84109

Nerd Store

3601 S 2700 W Suite G106

West Valley City, UT 84119

VIRGINA

Local Heroes

1905 Colonial Ave

Norfolk, VA 23517

Third Eye Comics – Mechanicsville

6102 Brashier Blvd H

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Third Eye Comics – Short Pump

11575 W Broad St

Richmond, VA 23233

WASHINGTON

A World of Collections

22611 76th Ave West #101

Edmonds, WA 98026

Comics Place

105 E Holly St

Bellingham, WA 98225

I Like Comics

1715 Broadway St

Vancouver, WA 98663

Krampus Kave

900 Front St Suite O

Leavenworth, WA 98826

WEST VIRGINA

Comic Paradise Plus

401 Walnut Ave

Fairmont, WV 26554

The Board Room

35 RHL Blvd

South Charleston, WV 25309

WISCONSON

Comic Alley – Lake Geneva

736 W Main St

Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Canada

8th Dimension

2418 Main St

Vancouver, BC V5T 3E2

Big Petes Collectibles

121 1st St E

North Vancouver, BC V7L 1B2

Heroes Comics

186 Dundas St

London, ON N6A 1G7

Kingston Nexus

270 Bagot St

Kingston, ON K7L 3G5

Omnibus Bookstore

625 Ste-Catherine W Suite 1410

Montreal, Québec H3B 1B7

Pharcyde Comics

433 Rue Chabanel O #1121 – North Tower

Montréal, Quebec H2N 2J9

Redd Skull Comics

720A Edmonton Trail

Calgary, AB T2E 3J4

The Dragon – Downtown Guelph

55 Wyndham St N T-19B

Guelph, ON N1H 7T8

The Dragon – Milton

363 Main St E

Milton, ON L9T 1P7

Variant Edition

10132 151 St NW

Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4

Words & Pictures

#6 – 2610 Centre Street NE

Calgary, AB T2E 2V4

Australia

Alternate Worlds Comics and Collectibles

Unit 11, 13 Malvern St

Bayswater, Melbourne, Victoria 3153

Impact Comics

16 Garema Pl

Canberra, ACT 2601

Germany

Comic Room Hamburg

Güntherstr. 94 22087

Hamburg,

Greece

LIMITED EDITION COMICS

Keiriadon 94 Kato Petralona

Athens, 118 53

United Kingdom

Comic Book Guys

130 Great Victoria St

Belfast, Northern Ireland BT2 7BG

Forbidden Planet International

122-126 Sauchiehall Street

Glasgow G2 3DH

Forbidden Planet International – Cardiff

5 Duke Street

Cardiff, Cardiff CF10 1AY

Forbidden Planet International – Edinburgh

40-41 Southbridge St

Edinburgh, Edinburgh EH1 1LL

Forbidden Planet International – Leeds

8 The Headrow

Leeds, Leeds LS1 6PT

Forbidden Planet International – Leicester

23 Silver Street

Leicester, Leicester LE1 5EU

Forbidden Planet International – Nottingham

19-23 Friar Lane

Nottingham, Nottingham NG1 6DA

Forbidden Planet International – Sheffield

12 Matilda Street

Sheffield, Sheffield S1 4QD

Forbidden Planet UK

24 Hanover Buildings

Southampton SO14 1JU

Forbidden Planet UK

31 Cross Cheaping

Coventry CV1 1HF

Forbidden Planet UK

43 Church St

Croydon CR0 1RH

Forbidden Planet UK

92 Bold St

Liverpool L1 4HY

Forbidden Planet UK

179 Shaftesbury Ave

West End, London WC2H 8JR

Forbidden Planet UK

49 Grainger St

Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 5JE

Forbidden Planet UK

74 Bull St

Birmingham B4 6AD

Forbidden Planet UK

4 & 5, Clifton Heights Triangle West

Clifton, Bristol BS8 1EJ

Forbidden Planet UK

28-30 Burleigh St

Cambridge CB1 1DG

Worlds Apart Birmingham

14-16 Smallbrook

Queensway, Birmingham B5 4EN