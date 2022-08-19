The 228 Comic Shops Selling Bad Idea, Including All Forbidden Planets

Bad Idea Comics has updated their destination comic store list, which once was made of one hundred stores permitted to sell Bad Idea Comics, distributed directly from Bad Idea, with all manner of hoops to go through. In the UK, that was one store, the London branch of Forbidden Planet. But now it includes all the Forbidden Planets in the UK – and New York, both sides of the Forbidden Planet divorce. These are the 228 stores currently set up to distribute Bad Idea comic books in 2023 – though every store in the direct marketplace will be getting the Mark Waid/David Lapham The First Supper inside next week's Previews catalogue.

ARIZONA
Ash Avenue Comics & Books
806 S Ash Ave
Tempe, AZ 85281

Atomic Comics
2270 E Williams Field Rd Suite 108
Gilbert, AZ 85295

Gregs Comics
2722 S Alma School Rd Suite #8
Mesa, AZ 85210

Peregrine Book Company
219 N Cortez St
Prescott, AZ 86301

Samurai Comics – Chandler
1994 N Alma School Rd
Chandler, AZ 85224

Samurai Comics – Glendale
6808 N Dysart Rd #148
Glendale, AZ 85307

Samurai Comics – Mesa
2639 E. Broadway Rd Suite C-110
Mesa, AZ 85204

Samurai Comics – Phoenix
1602 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

ARKANSAS
Retrograde Comics and Other Artifacts
2612 Kavanaugh Blvd Unit C
Little Rock, AR 72205

CALIFORNIA
Alakazam Comics
17777 Main St Suite E
Irvine, CA 92614

Brave New World Comics
22722 Lyons Ave Suite 2
Newhall, CA 91321

Cape + Cowl Comics
1601 Clay St
Oakland, CA 94612

Collectors Paradise – Noho
5118 Lankershim Blvd
North Hollywood, CA 91601

Collectors Paradise – Pasadena
319 S Arroyo Pkwy Unit #4
Pasadena, CA 91105

Collectors Paradise – Winnetka
7131 Winnetka Ave
Winnetka, CA 91306

Comic & Figure Addicts
30707 Union City Blvd
Union City, CA 94587

Comic Book Clubhouse
35 W Alexander Ave
Merced, CA 95348

Flying Colors
2980 Treat Blvd
Concord, CA 94518

Golden Apple Comics
7018 Melrose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038

Invincible Comics
3430 Tully Rd #24
Modesto, CA 95350

Njoy Games & Comics
8820 Reseda Blvd
Northridge, CA 91324

Nuclear Comics
24741 Alicia Pkwy #J
Laguna Hills, CA 92653

Sterling Silver Comics
2210 Pickwick Dr
Camarillo, CA 93010

The Comic Bug
1807 1/2 Manhattan Beach Blvd
Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

The Comic Shop – US
14837 Washington Ave
San Leandro, CA 94579

Things From Another World – Universal City
1000 Universal Studios Blvd #101
Universal City, CA 91608

Treasure Island Comics
37244 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536

Worlds Best Comics and Toys
2608 Watt Ave
Sacramento, CA 95821

Zeppelin Comics
929 1st St
Benicia, CA 94510

COLORADO
Beedas Thingamajigits
153 N College Ave
Fort Collins, CO 80524

Hall of Justice Comics & Collectibles
10136 Parkglenn Way #109
Parker, CO 80134

I Want More Comics
550 E Thornton Pkwy STE 114
Thornton, CO 80229

NewCastle Comics – Longmont
508 5th Ave
Longmont, CO 80501

Time Warp Comics
3105 28th St
Boulder, CO 80301

CONNETICUT
2nd Alarm Comics
205 Foxon Rd
North Branford, CT 06471

Boom Tube Comics LLC
1475 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike
Plantsville, CT 06479

FLORIDA
A Comic Shop
114 S Semoran Blvd
Winter Park, FL 32792

Comic Central
1425 WP Ball Blvd
Sanford, FL 32771

Docking Bay 94
7710 NW 56th Way Suite 100
Pompano Beach, FL 33073

Mega Gaming and Comics
3601 SW 2nd Ave Unit B
Gainesville, FL 32607

Pensacola Pop Comics
909 N 12th Ave
Pensacola, FL 32501

GEORGIA
Dr Nos Comics & Games Superstore
3372 Canton Rd #104
Marietta, GA 30066

Galactic Comics and Games
21 E Vine St
Statesboro, GA 30458

Neighborhood Comics
1205 Bull St
Savannah, GA 31401

Top Dog Comics
2701 Washington Rd Ste 11
Augusta, GA 30909

HAWAII
Maui Comics & Collectibles
10 N Market St
Wailuku, HI 96793

IDAHO
Captain Comics, Inc
710 S Vista Ave
Boise, ID 83705

The Collectors Outpost
2951 E Overland Rd #170
Meridian, ID 83642

ILLINOIS
3 Keys Comics
595 W Exchange St
Crete, IL 60417

Amazing Fantasy
16649 Oak Park Ave A
Tinley Park, IL 60477

Amazing Fantasy
113 E 9th St
Lockport, IL 60441

Amazing Fantasy – Frankfort
20505 South La Grange Road
Frankfort, IL 60423

Beyond Tomorrow Comics
327 N Northwest Hwy
Palatine, IL 60067

Mellow Blue Planet
2212 5th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201

INDIANA
Aw Yeah Comics – Muncie
119 E Charles St
Muncie, IN 47305

Comic Book University
7623 Shelby St
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Comics Elite
5575 Elmwood Ave E2
Indianapolis, IN 46203

Happy Day Comics
3537 Orchard Dr
Hammond, IN 46323

Madison Buy Sell Trade
303 West Main St.
Madison, IN 47250

Summit Comics + Games – Fort Wayne
4240 W Jefferson Blvd Suite M-8
Fort Wayne, IN 46804

The Rcade Comics and Collectibles
1245 E State Blvd
Fort Wayne, IN 46805

IOWA
Daydreams Comics
229 E Washington St
Iowa City, IA 52240

KANSAS
Gatekeeper Hobbies
1917 SW Gage Blvd
Topeka, KS 66604

KENTUCKY
Arcadian Comics & Games
627 Monmouth St
Newport, KY 41071

Comic Book World – Florence
7130 Turfway Rd
Florence, KY 41042

Comic Book World – Louisville
6905 Shepherdsville Rd
Louisville, KY 40219

Etown comics
1704 N Dixie Hwy Suite a003
Elizabethtown, KY 42701

The Destination
5031 Shelbyville Rd
Louisville, KY 40207

LOUISIANA
Excalibur Comics Cards & Games
937 E 70th St
Shreveport, LA 71106

MARYLAND
Beyond Comics – Frederick
5632 Buckeystown Pike
Frederick, MD 21704

Beyond Comics – Gaithersburg
18749 N Frederick Ave
Gaithersburg, MD 20879

Portals Games & Comics – Easton
415-A E Dover St
Easton, MD 21601

Portals Games & Comics – Salisbury
8249-B Dickerson Ln
Salisbury, MD 21804

Third Eye Comics – Annapolis
209 Chinquapin Round Rd Suite 200
Annapolis, MD 21401

Third Eye Comics – California
16062 Three Notch Rd
California, MD 20619

Third Eye Comics – College Park
4744 Cherry Hill Rd
College Park, MD 20740

Third Eye Comics – Waldorf
12522 Mattawoman Dr
Waldorf, MD 20601

Twilite Zone Comics
18 N Crain Hwy
Glen Burnie, MD 21061

MASSACHUSETTS
His and Hers Comics
40 Bank Row St
Greenfield, MA 01301

Holeymoleys Comics & Collectibles
90 King St Unit 3
Northampton, MA 01060

New England Comics
316 Harvard St
Brookline, MA 02446

New England Comics
14 Eliot St A
Cambridge, MA 02138

New England Comics
1511 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02169

New England Comics
732 Washington St
Norwood, MA 02062

New England Comics
95 Pleasant St
Malden, MA 02148

New England Comics – Brockton
716A Crescent St
Brockton, MA 02302

New England Comics – New Bedford
2184 Acushnet Ave
New Bedford, MA 02745

Rubber Chicken Comics
15 N Main St #A4
Bellingham, MA 02019

MICHIGAN
Comic City
2125 S Telegraph Rd suite d
Bloomfield Twp, MI 48302

Comic City
42727 Ford Rd
Canton, MI 48187

Comic City – Chesterfield
50760 Gratiot Ave
Chesterfield, MI 48051

Comic City – Warehouse
32497 Schoolcraft Rd
Livonia, MI 48150

Comic City – West Bloomfield Township
7366 Haggerty Rd
West Bloomfield Township, MI 48322

Rocket Comics
4235 Portage St
Kalamazoo, Mi 49001

State of Comics
575 Forest Ave
Plymouth, MI 48170

Summit Comics + Games – Lansing
216 Washington Square
Lansing, MI 48933

The Comic Signal
4318 Plainfield Ave NE Suite H
Grand Rapids, MI 49525

Vault of Midnight – Ann Arbor
219 S Main St
Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Vault of Midnight – Detroit
2857 E Grand Blvd
Detroit, MI 48202

Vault of Midnight – Grand Rapids
95A Monroe Center St NW
Grand Rapids, MI 49503

MISSOURI
NewCastle Comics & Games
2294 McKelvey Rd
Maryland Heights, MO 63043

The Fantasy Shop – Maplewood
7329 Manchester Rd
St. Louis, MO 63143

The Fantasy Shop – South County
10560 Baptist Church Rd
St. Louis, MO 63128

NEBRASKA
Legend Comics
3152 Leavenworth Street
Omaha, NE 68105

NEVADA
Maximum Comics – Northwest
7950 W Tropical Pkwy Suite 120
Las Vegas, NV 89149

Maximum Comics – Southwest
5130 S Fort Apache Rd #285
Las Vegas, NV 89148

Torpedo Comics
7300 Arroyo Crossing Pkwy #105
Las Vegas, NV 89113

NEW HAMPSHIRE
Comic Boom
22 West St
Keene, NH 03431

Double Midnight
67 S Main St
Concord, NH 03301

Double Midnight – Manchester
245 Maple St Unit 11
Manchester, NH 03103

Jetpack Comics & Games
37 N Main St
Rochester, NH 03867

NEW JERSEY
Funnybooks
98 N Beverwyck Rd
Lake Hiawatha, NJ 07034

Main Street Comics & Toys
74 N Main St
Milltown, NJ 08850

Panther Comics
5200 Route 42
Turnersville, NJ 08012

The Jokers Child
12-23 River Rd
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410

NEW YORK
1st Print Comics
1548 Buffalo Rd
Rochester, NY 14624

Anyone Comics
1216 Union St
Brooklyn, NY 11225

Comix Warehouse
52 S Main St
Pearl River, NY 10965

Comix Zone
628 S Main St
North Syracuse, NY 13212

Forbidden Planet NYC
832 Broadway
New York, NY 10003

Haven for Heroes
34 Front St
Port Jervis, NY 12771

Midtown Comics
459 Lexington Ave
New York, NY 10017

Midtown Comics
64 Fulton St
New York, NY 10038

Midtown Comics – 40th St
200 W 40th St
New York, NY 10018

POP ROC
45 Euclid St
Rochester, NY 14604

The Comic Box
840B N Broadway
Massapequa, NY 11758

The Spiders Web
887 Yonkers Ave
Yonkers, NY 10704

NORTH CAROLINA
Asheville Comics – Arden
2270 Hendersonville Rd Ste 4
Arden, NC 28704

Asheville Comics – Asheville
211 Merrimon Ave Ste 101
Asheville, NC 28801

Memory Lane Comics
201 Princess St
Wilmington, NC 28401

Parker, Banner, Kent & Wayne
21500 Catawba Ave
Cornelius, NC 28031

Rebel Base Comics & Toys
701 S Sharon Amity Rd Suite C
Charlotte, NC 28211

Ssalefish Comics – Winston-Salem
3232 Silas Creek Pkwy STE 20
Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Ultimate Comics – Cary
1301 Buck Jones Rd
Raleigh, NC 27606

Ultimate Comics – Crabtree
4325 Glenwood Ave Suite 2030
Raleigh, NC 27612

Ultimate Comics – Durham
3742 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd
Durham, NC 27707

Ultimate Comics – Raleigh
6320 Capital Blvd #109
Raleigh, NC 27616

NORTH DAKOTA
Comic Realms
106 N Mandan St
Bismarck, ND 58501

OHIO
Comics Are Go
5214 Detroit Rd
Sheffield, OH 44035

Legends and Lore
1437 Ohio 43 Unit B
Mogadore, OH 44260

New Dimension Comics – Ohio Valley
67800 Mall Ring Rd #875
St Clairsville, OH 43950

OKLAHOMA
Impulse Creations
8228 E 61st St #121
Tulsa, OK 74133

Speeding Bullet Comics
614 N Porter Ave
Norman, OK 73069

Wizards Asylum
7165 S Mingo Rd
Tulsa, OK 74133

OREGON
Cosmic Monkey Comics
5335 NE Sandy Blvd
Portland, OR 97213

Excalibur Comics
2444 SE Hawthorne
Portland, OR 97214

Heroes Haven
635 SE Jackson St
Roseburg, OR 97470

Things From Another World
10977 SE Main St
Milwaukie, OR 97222

Things From Another World
4390 SW Lloyd Ave
Beaverton, OR 97005

Things From Another World – Warehouse
10818-A SE Main St
Milwaukie, OR 97222

PENNSYLVANIA
Comics on the Green
307 N. Washington Ave.
Scranton, PA 18503

Four Corners Comics
42 Baltimore St
Gettysburg, PA 17325

JAF Comics
224 Nazareth Pike
Bethlehem, PA 18020

New Dimension Comics – Butler
108 S Main St
Butler, PA 16001

New Dimension Comics – Cranberry TWP
20550 U.S. 19 Piazza Plaza
Cranberry Twp, PA 16066

New Dimension Comics – Ellwood City
516 Lawrence Ave
Ellwood City, PA 16117

New Dimension Comics – Pittsburgh Mills
590 Pittsburgh Mills Blvd Suite #220
Tarentum, PA 15084

New Dimension Comics – Waterfront
630 E Waterfront Dr
Homestead, PA 15120

New Wave Collectibles
4020 W Skippack Pike
Schwenksville, PA 19473

SOUTH CAROLINA
Borderlands Comics + Games
1434 Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607

Planet Comics – Anderson
2704 N Main St
Anderson, SC 29621

Planet Comics – Greenville
1633 Woodruff Rd
Greenville, SC 29615

Richards Comics & Collectables
1214A Laurens Rd
Greenville, SC 29607

TENNESSEE
Infinity Flux
3643 Hixson Pike STE A
Chattanooga, TN 37415

Nirvana Comics
6709 Kingston Pike B
Knoxville, TN 37919

TEXAS
Bedrock City Comics – Clear Lake
102 Bay Area Blvd
Webster, TX 77598

Bedrock City Comics – Galleria
6516 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77057

Bedrock City Comics – Heights
4602 Washington Ave Suite A
Houston, TX 77007

Bedrock City Comics – Katy
1266 Fry Rd
Houston, TX 77084

Bedrock City Comics – Spring
4683 Farm to Market 1960 Rd W
Houston, TX 77069

Bedrock City Comics – Sugar Land
4831 Hwy 6
Missouri City, TX 77459

Cards and Comics Connection
1717 N Frazier St Suite H
Conroe, TX 77301

Collected – Fort Worth
3008 Alta Mere Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76116

Collected – Keller
7420 N Beach St #236
Fort Worth, TX 76137

Ground Zero Comics – TX
2744 E 5th St
Tyler, TX 75701

Monsters Lair Comics
2416 19th St
Lubbock, TX 79401

More Fun Comics and Games
103 W Hickory St
Denton, TX 76201

Multiverse Comics
931 Melbourne Rd
Hurst, TX 76053

Pastime Comics
6120 Watauga Rd Suite B
Watauga, TX 76148

Star Comics
3504 34th St
Lubbock, TX 79410

The Adventure Begins
525 Woodland Square Blvd #130
Conroe, TX 77384

Titan Comics
3128 Forest Ln #250
Dallas, TX 75234

Zeus Comics
1334 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75247

UTAH
Dr. Volts
2043 E 3300 S
Millcreek, UT 84109

Nerd Store
3601 S 2700 W Suite G106
West Valley City, UT 84119

VIRGINA
Local Heroes
1905 Colonial Ave
Norfolk, VA 23517

Third Eye Comics – Mechanicsville
6102 Brashier Blvd H
Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Third Eye Comics – Short Pump
11575 W Broad St
Richmond, VA 23233

WASHINGTON
A World of Collections
22611 76th Ave West #101
Edmonds, WA 98026

Comics Place
105 E Holly St
Bellingham, WA 98225

I Like Comics
1715 Broadway St
Vancouver, WA 98663

Krampus Kave
900 Front St Suite O
Leavenworth, WA 98826

WEST VIRGINA
Comic Paradise Plus
401 Walnut Ave
Fairmont, WV 26554

The Board Room
35 RHL Blvd
South Charleston, WV 25309

WISCONSON
Comic Alley – Lake Geneva
736 W Main St
Lake Geneva, WI 53147

Canada
8th Dimension
2418 Main St
Vancouver, BC V5T 3E2

Big Petes Collectibles
121 1st St E
North Vancouver, BC V7L 1B2

Heroes Comics
186 Dundas St
London, ON N6A 1G7

Kingston Nexus
270 Bagot St
Kingston, ON K7L 3G5

Omnibus Bookstore
625 Ste-Catherine W Suite 1410
Montreal, Québec H3B 1B7

Pharcyde Comics
433 Rue Chabanel O #1121 – North Tower
Montréal, Quebec H2N 2J9

Redd Skull Comics
720A Edmonton Trail
Calgary, AB T2E 3J4

The Dragon – Downtown Guelph
55 Wyndham St N T-19B
Guelph, ON N1H 7T8

The Dragon – Milton
363 Main St E
Milton, ON L9T 1P7

Variant Edition
10132 151 St NW
Edmonton, AB T5P 1T4

Words & Pictures
#6 – 2610 Centre Street NE
Calgary, AB T2E 2V4

Australia
Alternate Worlds Comics and Collectibles
Unit 11, 13 Malvern St
Bayswater, Melbourne, Victoria 3153

Impact Comics
16 Garema Pl
Canberra, ACT 2601

Germany
Comic Room Hamburg
Güntherstr. 94 22087
Hamburg,

Greece
LIMITED EDITION COMICS
Keiriadon 94 Kato Petralona
Athens, 118 53

United Kingdom
Comic Book Guys
130 Great Victoria St
Belfast, Northern Ireland BT2 7BG

Forbidden Planet International
122-126 Sauchiehall Street
Glasgow G2 3DH

Forbidden Planet International – Cardiff
5 Duke Street
Cardiff, Cardiff CF10 1AY

Forbidden Planet International – Edinburgh
40-41 Southbridge St
Edinburgh, Edinburgh EH1 1LL

Forbidden Planet International – Leeds
8 The Headrow
Leeds, Leeds LS1 6PT

Forbidden Planet International – Leicester
23 Silver Street
Leicester, Leicester LE1 5EU

Forbidden Planet International – Nottingham
19-23 Friar Lane
Nottingham, Nottingham NG1 6DA

Forbidden Planet International – Sheffield
12 Matilda Street
Sheffield, Sheffield S1 4QD

Forbidden Planet UK
24 Hanover Buildings
Southampton SO14 1JU

Forbidden Planet UK
31 Cross Cheaping
Coventry CV1 1HF

Forbidden Planet UK
43 Church St
Croydon CR0 1RH

Forbidden Planet UK
92 Bold St
Liverpool L1 4HY

Forbidden Planet UK
179 Shaftesbury Ave
West End, London WC2H 8JR

Forbidden Planet UK
49 Grainger St
Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 5JE

Forbidden Planet UK
74 Bull St
Birmingham B4 6AD

Forbidden Planet UK
4 & 5, Clifton Heights Triangle West
Clifton, Bristol BS8 1EJ

Forbidden Planet UK
28-30 Burleigh St
Cambridge CB1 1DG

Worlds Apart Birmingham
14-16 Smallbrook
Queensway, Birmingham B5 4EN

