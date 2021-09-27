The '70s Cold War Mod Vibe of Gold Key Scooby Doo Comics, at Auction
The first thing I noticed as a perused these issues of Gold Key Scooby Doo was that issue #4 contains a comic book story version of my favorite episode from the original cartoon series — The Spooky Space Kook. In the story, those now-famous meddling kids come across a UFO and an alien ghost near a seemingly abandoned USAF base. Of course, in typical Scooby Doo mystery fashion, both the UFO and alien ghost turn out to be a hoax. At the end of the mystery, it is revealed that the USAF is going to be expanding the base, and a nearby farmer was attempting to scare his neighbors away so that he could buy up their land on the cheap and flip it to the Air Force. It's a wonderfully kid-friendly explanation of the Cold War factors that drove a lot of fiction of the era, all wrapped up in the trademark 1970s mod style and the kind of story and art that have made Scooby Doo a fan favorite ever since. And the rest of the Gold Key series also captures the spirit of the cartoon very well throughout. There's a nice group of high-grade early 1970s Gold Key Scooby Doo issues up for auction in the 2021 September 26-27 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122139 from Heritage Auctions.
Scooby Doo #2 (Gold Key, 1970) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $133; VF/NM 9.0 value = $297. CGC census 9/21: 2 in 8.5, 8 higher.
Scooby Doo #3 (Gold Key, 1970) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $400. CGC census 9/21: 3 in 9.2, 10 higher.
Scooby Doo #4 (Gold Key, 1970) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $400. CGC census 9/21: 4 in 9.6, 2 higher.
Scooby Doo #5 (Gold Key, 1971) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $400. CGC census 9/21: 1 in 9.2, 11 higher.
Scooby Doo #6 (Gold Key, 1971) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $265. CGC census 9/21: 1 in 9.2, 5 higher.
#8 (Gold Key, 1971) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $80; VF/NM 9.0 value = $173. CGC census 9/21: 1 in 8.5, 10 higher.
#11 (Gold Key, 1972) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages. Overstreet 2021 VF 8.0 value = $59; VF/NM 9.0 value = $117. CGC census 9/21: 3 in 8.5, 5 higher.