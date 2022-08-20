New-New York and the Future of 1982 in Prize Comics, Up for Auction

The publisher best known today as Prize or the Prize Group was, in reality, a constellation of related publishing companies including Feature Publications, Crestwood Publications, and Headline Publications, all originally owned by Theodore Epstein and Milton Bleier. The comic book line was named after its original flagship, Prize Comics, an anthology title that launched with the saga of Power Nelson, Man of the Future as its lead feature for the first several issues. A science fiction wartime drama designed to warn readers of the dire future in store if America fails to stop the enemies of democracy, the Power Nelson storyline borrows elements from the likes of Buck Rogers or even Ultra-Man from All-American Comics. In the future New-New York of 1982, Power Nelson fights for citizens facing restricted freedoms, food shortages, pandemics, and forced labor under a dictatorial regime.

Prize Comics lasted 68 issues 1940-1948 before becoming Prize Comics Western and continuing on for 49 issues, ending in 1956. Power Nelson was the cover feature of the title for the first six issues, and lasted as an interior feature until Prize Comics volume 2 #11 (#23). The series is filled with underappreciated gems like Dick Briefer's Frankenstein and Ken Crossen and Mac Raboy's Green Lama, superheroes Yank & Doodle, Master of Monsters, and a lot more. Prize Comics is a deceptively tough run to complete with quite a few difficult-to-obtain issues in the run, but you can get 59 of that original 68-issue Prize Comics run up for auction in the 2022 August 21-22 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122234 at Heritage Auctions.

Created in 1940, the Power Nelson saga described a bleak world 42 years in its future: "It is the year 1982, and civilization, exhausted by the second and third world wars, has been conquered by a Mongol horde. The ruler of the world is Seng I. From his palace in New-New York, he governs with despotic might all civilized people who groan under his oppression. His soldiers and spies are everywhere, and all hope of liberty seems gone forever."

The source of Power Nelson's power is left vague in Prize Comics #1, which simply states that "A scientific way has been discovered to endow one man, and one man only, with tremendous power." Chosen to receive "the strength of a steam engine and the hardness of tempered steel," Power Nelson is sent forth by the scientist to oppose the tyranny of Emperor Seng.

The New-New York of 1982 is just the beginning of the weirdness of the Prize Comics series, and you can get 59 of that original 68-issue Prize Comics run up for auction in the 2022 August 21-22 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122234 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.