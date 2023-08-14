The Avengers Solicits For November & December 2023 From Marvel Comics

Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: cf villa, Jed McKay, Timeless

Marvel Comics has released solicitation details for The Avengers #7 and #8 from November and December 2023, by Jed MacKay and C.F. Villa. As the events prophesied in last year's Timeless #1 begin to come true… look forward to a Timeless 2023 for December…

"Fans are witnessing Earth's Mightiest Heroes ascend towards an uncertain destiny! Entangled in the grand machinations of Kang the Conqueror's quest for the "Missing Moment," the Avengers are facing off against an interdimensional group of villains called the Ashen Combine. These deadly nihilists and their Impossibly City headquarters represent only the first of the Tribulation Events, a series of large-scale disasters the Avengers will have to overcome to prove themselves worthy of a responsibility beyond measure! When the dust settles on this epic battle, the Avengers will assume command of a new base of operations in an effort to ease the heavy burden they've committed to. Their journey is just beginning and with each explosive issue, the full scope of Kang's agenda will reveal itself to the Avengers and readers alike…"

AVENGERS #7

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by STUART IMMONEN

On Sale 11/1

The Avengers defend the world – but they are beginning not to recognize the world as their own. What has happened to Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and…what has happened to the Vision?

AVENGERS #8

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by STUART IMMONEN

On Sale 12/6

The return of the mysterious Twilight Court from last year's Timeless #1! Trapped in a world they never made, the Avengers struggle to break free – while one of their number fights their own hopeless battle against Myrddin and his Twilight Court! But Avengers never fight alone- and the most dangerous Avenger joins the conflict!

