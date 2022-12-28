Who's Who In Today's Timeless 2022 #1? (Spoilers)

So who is who in today's Timeless 2022 #1 from Marvel Comics? We have learned all we can about the new Myrrd and wondered if he is the old Myrrd but what about the rest of the Twilight Court? How do they all fit in with the Arthurian vibe playing out across the Marvel Universe in 2023? Even Kang isn't sure who he is anymore.

Kang time? Immortus time? Back to Doctor Doom time? So many possibilities.

But who is who? let's take a look based on what we know, from the comic and from Arthurian legend. The final collection of Once And Future is also out today if you are looking for more.

Bedivere the Engineer, named after Knight Of The Round Table, Sir Bedivere, a one-handed giant is one of the earliest and most loyal of Arthur's knights, depicted as a noble and honorable warrior. In some versions of the legend, depicted as being present at the moment of Arthur's death and carrying out his final wishes, returning Excalibur, Arthur's sword, to the Lady of the Lake after Arthur is mortally wounded in battle. Here he is an artificial being of the Technarchy, an artificial intelligence manufactured by the Phalanx.

And Bercilak, The Construct, based on Sir Bertilak, also known as the Green Knight, a mysterious figure who challenges Sir Gawain to a game in which Gawain must strike the Green Knight with an axe, and the Green Knight will return the blow in a year and a day. The Green Knight reveals himself to be Sir Bertilak, a lord in Arthur's court, at the end of the poem. Sir Bertilak is depicted as a formidable opponent, but also as a fair and honourable figure who tests Gawain's bravery and chivalry. And here a being of nanotechnology of a complexity to warp space. There are reminisces of both here with Jonathan Hickman's look at the cosmos, with mighty artificial intelligences warping space via their presence.

Galehaut the God, based on Sir Galehaut, also known as Gawain or Gwalchmai, is one of the greatest knights of the Round Table and is a close friend and companion of King Arthur. In some versions of the legend, Sir Galehaut is a rival of Lancelot, another of Arthur's knights, and the two are depicted as being in love with the same woman, Elaine of Astolat. Sir Galehaut is known for his bravery and chivalry, but here is built from Asgardian DNA. And yes, twinned by Kang with…

Lancelot The Star, based on Sir Lancelot, known for his bravery, skill in battle, and chivalry, and considered one of the greatest knights of his time. Sir Lancelot was a close friend and trusted companion of King Arthur but is known for his tragic love affair with Queen Guinevere, Arthur's wife, which ultimately leads to his downfall and exile from Arthur's court. And here, also an artificially enhanced individual, aged up.

Artur The King, based on King Arthur, son of Uther Pendragon, the Duke of Cornwall, who became the 6th-century king of Britain after pulling the sword Excalibur from the stone, a feat that proved his divine right to rule. Arthur is known for his wise and just rule and is often depicted as the embodiment of chivalry and honour. And here with armour from Chthon, one of the Old Ones, the first beings of Earth and Earth's earliest demons in the Marvel Universe.

Mordred The Witch, is Mordred, the illegitimate son of King Arthur and his half-sister Morgause. In some versions of the story, Mordred is portrayed as a sorcerer or wizard and is referred to as a "witch." He is known for his role in the betrayal and downfall of Arthur, and is often depicted as being responsible for Arthur's death. In some versions of the legend, Mordred is depicted as being motivated by jealousy and a desire for power, while in others he is portrayed as being controlled by dark forces or being possessed by an evil spirit. Herem an agent of Marvel's Lords of Chaos. Is there also something symbiote going on there?

Parsifal The Icon, Parsifal is the son of King Pellinore and is known for his quest for the Holy Grail, a sacred object believed to have the power to bring about great change and redemption. Parsifal is often depicted as being pure of heart and is considered to be a symbol of spiritual enlightenment and the attainment of wisdom. And here there is a possibility that Parsifal is one of Mister Sinister's chimaeras using the Arakki mutant Isca The Unbeaten? Any other suggestions?

TIMELESS 2022 #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220750

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Greg Land, Patrick Zircher, Salvador Larroca (CA) Kael Ngu

A SHOCKING LOOK AT THE MARVEL UNIVERSE TO COME IN 2023! The last battle of Kang the Conqueror! Tyrant of the timeline, master of endless legions, warrior and conqueror without compare, Kang is in search of the one thing he cannot have. But he is not the only one after the Missing Moment, and Kang soon finds himself in a new position – on the run across the events of the Marvel Universe's future!

Rated TIn Shops: Dec 28, 2022

SRP: $5.99