The Avengers Taking Down Democracy In Devil's Reign #3 (Spoilers)

While in Devil's Reign #3, Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin, seems to be subverting democracy in his own way. But he's not alone. Mayor of New York, he has instigated a new anti-superhero policy in New York while standing for a third term. Though he has bigger targets in mind…

Last issue, in Devil's Reign #2, Tony Stark talked about standing for mayor of New York in opposition to the Kingpin, rather than overthrowing democracy.

The overthrowing democracy comes up again…

…only for Luke Cage to be chosen by the group instead.

Poor Tony Stark…

But Wilson Fisk is doing his own democracy overthrowing. Firstly making his opponent illegal, something that is fought by lawyers.

And courtesy of the mental influence, the Purple Man.

And it seems to be working, even on lawyers.

Well some of them. Which means it is time for the superheroes to overthrow the elected Mayor of New York and restore democracy and a rule of law.

Which is, of course, a little ironic. Given that they are all acting illegally anyway.

And it's not as if they are the only players in this democratic deception. Dr Otto Octavius had his own plans to defeat Wilson Fisk and replace him with another superhero under his control. Not in the usual way by brain transference…

… but in a classic sixties-style fashion.

That's right, Otto Octavius, stick to the classics!

