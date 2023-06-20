Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Superman | Tagged: Batman, Batman Day, dc comics

The Batman/Catwoman Gotham War Begins On Batman Day

Batman Day 2023 will be on Saturday, the 16th of September, and DC Comics will be publishing discounted, free or launching Batman comics

Batman Day 2023 will be on Saturday, the 16th of September, and DC Comics will be publishing five discounted, free or launching Batman comic books to encourage Batmannery wherever it may break out. And it will include the launch of the Batman/Catwoman Gotham War from Chip Zdarsky, Tini Howard and Mike Hawthorne. And a few other reprints to bring folks up to speed.

BATMAN/CATWOMAN: PRELUDE TO GOTHAM WAR BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION

Written by Chip Zdarsky and Tini Howard

Art by Mike Hawthorne

Cover by Jorge Jimenez

The Gotham War is set to fracture the Bat-Family this fall, as Batman and Catwoman find themselves on opposite sides of a conflict more than a year in the making! Prepare for war with this Special Edition comic book, featuring a 10-page original prelude story and preview pages from Batman/Catwoman: The Gotham War: Battle Lines #1 (on sale 8/29), which sets the stage for a fateful fight for Gotham City's future!

BATMAN & THE JOKER: THE DEADLY DUO #1 BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION

Written by Marc Silvestri

Art and cover by Marc Silvestri

Batman and The Joker have been archenemies for decades—but when a mysterious and violent new threat emerges, they're going to have to form the most unlikely alliance of all time! Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo is the dark and brutal Gotham opus from comics legend Marc Silvestri, and to help promote the September release of the hardcover collection, DC is offering a promotional version of Batman & The Joker: The Deadly Duo #1, available on Batman Day 2023!

BATMAN #608: BATMAN DAY SPECIAL EDITION

Written by Jeph Loeb

Art and cover by Jim Lee

Hush stands out as one of the most beloved Batman stories of the past 25 years, and the first issue of the 12-part arc returns for Batman Day 2023 like you've never seen it before—re-presented with a foil version of Jim Lee's Batman #608 second printing cover, featuring the indelible image of Batman standing on a Gotham City gargoyle. It's the perfect complement to the Batman: Hush 20th Anniversary Edition collection, currently available to order!

BATMAN '89

Written by Sam Hamm

Art and cover by Joe Quinones

Batman '89 is the comic fans have wanted for years, continuing the story of the classic 1989 Batman film with all-new adventures, as written by Batman screenwriter Sam Hamm and illustrated by comics superstar Joe Quinones! On Batman Day 2023, fans can pick up an exclusive new version of the Batman '89 hardcover collection, featuring a new cover focused on the Bat-Symbol, reminiscent of the iconic Batman movie poster.

BATMAN: GARGOYLE OF GOTHAM #1

batman-gargoyle.jpg

Story, art, and cover by Rafael Grampá

Eisner award-winning writer and artist Rafael Grampá delivers a twisted take on The Dark Knight, Gotham City, and a never-before-seen rogues gallery in this highly anticipated DC Black Label series launch!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!