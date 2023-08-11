Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jordan white, krakoa, tom brevoort

Tom Brevoort Has Been Put In Charge Of The X-Men At Marvel

Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing at Marvel, Tom Brevoort is to take charge of the X-Men at Marvel from 2024

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool reported comments in from a recent Substack missive by Executive Editor and Senior Vice President of Publishing at Marvel, Tom Brevoort talking about a project he'd been persuaded to take on by Marvel Entertainment President Dan Buckley. "He told me he was going to ask me to do something that I wasn't going to want to do, and then proceeded through a combination of need, flattery, genuine admiration, duty and responsibility to get me to agree to take on the specific mission that he was hoping to entice me into… So August 1, 2023 was the day it all changed. We're not ready yet to say anything more about what this is or what's coming next, but it's all pretty exciting."

Well, ten days later, and partially because of Bleeding Cool's post, he's ready. Tom Brevoort elaborated what was going on earlier today on Facebook, posting;

"There's been a bunch of chatter this past week concerning the "secret mission" that Dan Buckley spoke with me about that got mentioned in my Newsletter—some of it pretty funny. No, I am not becoming EIC. That's hardly a thing that we'd announce in a Newsletter, guys. C.B. is welcome to the position, it suits him and he's good at it. No, the big story is that, after a quarter of a century editing AVENGERS and its associated titles, I am going to be moving away from those characters and titles and instead stepping into the world of mutants. Yes, that's right, I'm afraid that it's true—I'm the X."

You can now picture Tom Brevoort singing Spock's song from last week's Star Trek: Strange New Worlds if you wish. "This news really changes everything…"

"This isn't going to happen for a good long while yet—I still have a ton of stuff cooking in AVENGERS (including next year's big crossover event series) that needs to be seen to completion. And at the same time, current X-guru Jordan White and his team have a massive story that they're in the middle of and that won't run its course for a long while. What I do will grow directly out of what they're doing—provided they leave me anything to work with. Did you read that HELLFIRE GALA book? Cripes!" "When we're closer to the switchover happening and there's something worth reporting on, you'll hear more from us. For now, I'm still trying to figure out which one is Professor X. So that's it! A big change, but not really that big of a change. Appreciate you all for reaching out. I'm excited for what's to come."

Naturally, there has been a lot of speculation as to what this might mean to the Krakoan Age of the X-Men, as well as how it might tie into upcoming Marvel Studios plans for the X-Men, as Kevin Feige is the CCO of all of Marvel these days. Tom Brevoort is Marvel's longest-serving employee, one of its most senior executives, and has been in charge of the Avengers titles in recent decades, when Avengers became the priority of Marvel Studios. This move suggests a change of focus for Marvel Studios towards the X-Men in years to come.

Also, what does this mean for current X-Men Group Editor Jordan D White? I am also looking into some of the gossip that has come my way before this announcement. Will we ever get another Hellfire Gala again? It's all going to be in Tom Brevoort's hands come 2024…

