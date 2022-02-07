The Black Panther Costume Designed To Fight Doctor Doom (Spoilers)

Black Panther time! This week sees the release of Avengers #53 by Jason Aaron and Javier Garron. A book that has been throwing the Marvel Universe – and Multiverse – at the Avengers, who are throwing every aspect of the Avengers back, an infinite variety of Avengers across time, space and reality in a battle against the longest of long games being played by Mephisto – all of him.

But now as Black Panther of Wakanda faces off against – or alongside – Namor, The Sub Mariner, this week's Avengers #53 also gives Black Panther a new look – and a new name – for fighting against Doctor Doom. Famed for opposing the Fantastic Four, this Doctor Doom is from a different dimension where he gained the powers of Doctor Strange, as Sorcerer Supreme, known as Doom Supreme. And still wearing the mystic armour that the 616 version of Doom gained through the Haazareth Three, after he sacrificed the woman he loved to use her skin as his new armour, along with magical powers. But Black Panther is ready for this Doctor Doom with a brand new look and a brand new name.

The Red Panther, wearing a costume created to fight magical and mystical opponents. Dambe is a martial art of the Hausa people from Nigeria that often results in serious bodily injuries such as broken jaws and ribs. And those don't use blessed vibranium. T'Challa was made king of the dead not too long ago in the Wakandan Necropolis. And the Orisha were the gods of Wakanda, and T'Challa appears to have weaponised their blood. I wonder if the MCU is taking notes?

AVENGERS #53

MARVEL COMICS

DEC211010

(W) Jason Aaron (A/CA) Garron, Javier

ASSAULT ON AVENGERS MOUNTAIN! The Avengers' impenetrable headquarters is under attack, by the most supremely powerful version of Dr. Doom in existence and a wildly murderous Young Thanos, still wet with his mother's blood. The Black Panther fights to defend the mountain alongside his surprising new teammates, King Namor of Atlantis and Jane Foster, the mighty Valkyrie. Rated T+In Shops: Feb 09, 2022 SRP: $3.99