The Brothers Flick In Vault Comics' Wonderbound 2022 Graphic Novels

At the US Book Show held earlier this week, Wonderbound, the middle grade and young adult publishing imprint of Vault Comics, announced their entire 2022 publishing lineup of original graphic novels from the likes of Shea Fontana, Brian Middleton, Agnes Garbowska, Colleen Coover, Paul Tobin, Galaad, Rebecca Horner, Kelly Mellings, Corey Lansdell, Lisa LaRose, Sam Beck, Ryan Haddock, Nick Wyche, Heather Nuhfer, Patricia Daguisan, Michael Moreci & more. "One of our goals with Wonderbound Year 2 was to present a wide range of genre graphic novels for young readers," said Wonderbound Managing Editor and former editor of Justice League and Metal at DC Comics, Rebecca Taylor, "but what blew me away was how each of these books also showed the depth of what genre stories can be for this age group. I have laughed loudly and cried openly while watching pages come in on every single one of our 2022 titles. The sincerity and imagination at work in this slate–whether in a story about time traveling knights, orphaned detectives, or maniacal snowmen–is truly stunning, and I cannot wait for young readers to dive in!" And I do hope there are no unfortunate lettering issues with THE BROTHERS FLICK along the way…

WRASSLE CASTLE VOL. 2: RIDERS ON THE STORM Written by Colleen Coover & Paul Tobin, drawn Galaad, colored by Rebecca Horner & Galaad, and lettered by Jeff Powell Synopsis: Sequel! Lydia Riverthane faces more dangerous challenges as she fights for her brother's freedom and wrassling glory. Format: YA, 96 pages, $9.99, full color. Tentative Release Month: February 2022

POIKO: QUESTS & STUFF Written & Illustrated by Brian Middleton. Synopsis: Have you ever had to deliver a care package to a dragon with allergies? Have you ever been waylaid by a school of space fish? That's just an average day for Poiko, the kingdom's most reliable courier. The world can be a big, scary place, but it can also be wondrous. Sad things can happen, but there are always good friends to turn to, or new friends to make. And no matter what, there is always, always someone who could use your help. Poiko learns all these lessons and more every time he brushes his tail, pulls on his hoodie, and steps out into a new adventure. The philosophical whimsicality of Calvin & Hobbes meets the fantasy-scapes of Adventure Time in this modern-day classic. Format: MG, 128, $9.99, full color. Tentative Release Month: March 2022

KENZIE'S KINGDOM Written by Shea Fontana, drawn by Agnes Garbowska, and colored by Sil Brys. Synopsis: Kenzie hates that her family moved to a castle to start a Medieval-themed resort, but all that changes when a time-travelling squire needs Kenzie's help to get back home to the past! From the best-selling creative team behind DC Superhero Girls, this is a perfect read for fans of Phoebe and her Unicorn, The Baby-Sitter's Club, or Witches of Brooklyn. Format: MG, 128, $9.99, full color. Tentative Release Month: April 2022

GHOSTER HEIGHTS Written by Kelly Mellings & Corey Lansdell, and drawn by Lisa LaRose. Synopsis: When Ona moves into her Baba's apartment complex after a traumatic event, she befriends a ghost she discovers haunting the boiler room. When her new friendship starts allowing her to see other ghosts—the ghosts who haunt the other residents of her building—she decides to use her ability to help her new neighbors face their troubles and free themselves from their specters. In doing so, however, Ona must eventually come face to face with a much darker foe—her own trauma and grief. The earnestness of Judy Bloom meets the raw emotion of I Kill Giants in this beautifully hopeful story of childhood tragedy. Format: MG, 208, $14.99, full color. Tentative Release Month: June 2022

VERSE VOL. 2: THE IRON GATE Written & illustrated by Sam Beck. Synopsis: Sequel! In the wake of disaster, Neitya and Fife must part ways in order to discover their own destinies. Format: YA, 240, $14.99, full color. Tentative Release Month: July 2022

WRASSLE CASTLE VOL. 3: PUT A LYD ON IT Written by Colleen Coover & Paul Tobin, drawn Galaad, colored by Rebecca Horner & Galaad, and lettered by Jeff Powell. Synopsis: Final Volume! Lydia and her brother uncover that the plot against them goes much deeper than they realized! Format: YA, 112 pages, $9.99, full color. Tentative Release Month: August, 2022

THE BROTHERS FLICK Written by Ryan Haddock, drawn by Nick Wyche with layouts by David Stoll, and colored by Whitney Cogar. Synopsis: At Strander House, things are…weird. There's an ogre wedged in the closet and you have to be careful not to slip on the leak coming from the ocean in the attic. What's possibly weirder than the fact that you can walk into the bathroom and end up in next Tuesday are the four brothers who investigate these strange occurrences…the Brothers Flick! Leo, Desmond, Remy, and Cub seek to get to the bottom of every bump in the night, every shadow you swear you saw move. If they happen to stumble upon answers to the mysterious disappearance of their own family along the way, all the better. Sherlock Holmes meets Wayside School in this Edwardian-era supernatural sleuthing graphic novel. Format: YA, 208 pages, $12.99, full color. Tentative Release Month: September, 2022

CREEPY THE SNOWMAN Written by Michael, Noah, & Jackson Moreci. Synopsis: Creepy the Snowman will get you, maybe today at noon. Creepy the Snowman will get you, even on the moon. Half-melted and half-evil, Creepy the Snowman, along with his fire-breathing sidekick space chicken, seeks to destroy children's fun, find love, and either save the world or destroy it, depending on what day of the week it is. Created and written by brothers Noah (8) and Jackson (6) Moreci, along with their father, critically-acclaimed horror writer Michael Moreci, this is a book FOR kids BY kids. For readers of Dog Man, HiLo, and Max and the Midknights. Format: MG, 176 pages, $12.99, full color. Tentative Release Month: October, 2022

LUNCH Written by Heather Nuhfer. Synopsis: New to her middle school and terrified of navigating the cafeteria at lunchtime, Tia discovers that when she eats the same food as someone else, she can hear that person's thoughts. Quickly, she and her new friend Leigh, realize that this power can help them fight back against the popular kids who have excluded them from their lunch table. As Tia connects with more and more of her classmates, not only does she realize that the popular kids are just as nervous and insecure as she is, but she discovers the power of creating a community through food. A perfect bridge to fantasy for readers of Smile, Awkward, or Click. Format: MG, 208 pages, $12.99, full color. Tentative Release Month: November, 2022