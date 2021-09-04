The Comic That Destroyed The DC Multiverse At Auction – Crisis #1

Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, was the first of a 12-issue limited series from April 1985. The idea for the series stemmed from Wolfman's desire to abandon the DC Multiverse depicted in the company's comics—which he thought was unfriendly to readers—and create a single, unified DC Universe (DCU). This seems rather at odds with everyone jumping into Multiverses now, but this was almost forty years ago. The foundation of Crisis on Infinite Earths developed through a character (the Monitor) introduced in Wolfman's The New Teen Titans in 1982 and sees the Anti-Monitor (the Monitor's evil counterpart) unleashed on the DC Multiverse and begins to destroy the various Earths that it comprises. The Monitor tries to recruit heroes from around the Multiverse but is murdered, while Brainiac collaborates with the villains to conquer the remaining Earths. It also introduced the first appearance of The Blue Beetle, the character created by Steve Ditko at Charlton Comics, which DC Comics bought up to get rights for this and other characters created by Steve Ditko and others. It also set the parameters for future comic book crossover events, and DC Comics have published many Crisis events since, as well as making a TV adaptation for the CW DC Comics TV shows, with plenty of multiversal crisis events planned for Zack Snyder's Justice League and the upcoming Batman movie. There's a high grade copy of Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 (DC, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages is up for auction from Heritage Auctions tomorrow, in the 2021 September 5-6 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122136.

Crisis on Infinite Earths #1 (DC, 1985) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages. First appearance of Blue Beetle in DC Comics. George Perez wraparound cover and art. Overstreet 2021 NM- 9.2 value = $28. CGC census 8/21: 713 in 9.8, 2 higher.