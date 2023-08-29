Posted in: Comics | Tagged: catwoman, Gotham War

The Death That Justifies Batman's Take On the Gotham War (Spoilers)

Batman has been outplayed by Catwoman. After being asleep for eight weeks, Selina Kyle has transformed Gotham. Welcome to Gotham War.

With Selina Kyle taking the hoods, the hoodlums, the henchmen of Gotham, those who the Joker, the Riddler, the Penguin and the like turn to when they have a plan to enact and training them.

Making them better thieves, independent criminals, no longer working for the man. And instead becoming high-end cat burglars like herself.

It is an absolutely pragmatic decision, that goes against Batman's approach, commonly criticised as a billionaire beating up the poor and mentally divergent people on the street. And Catwoman is pointing out that in the last two months, it has worked, violent crime in Gotham is down massively. And Catwoman is asking Batman to look the other way, just as he has done with her.

And we see the training in action with Roland Garner, Gotham henchman, an old dog learning new tricks. Which he soon puts into action.

And a motivation for Roland as well. Just one more job and he's out…

…what usually goes with that trope? Some poor planning on Roland's part…

Poor Roland Garner.

Now, of course, Catwoman's plan will have saved many more lives so far. If violent crime is down 75% in Gotham, that's a lot of murders. Many more to stack up against this one life. But do you think Batman will see it that way? No, me neither.

