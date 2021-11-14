The debut of Galactus and Silver Surfer, Fantastic Four #48 at Auction

Fantastic Four #48, has been an important Marvel comic book key for decades, and for good reason — it's the first appearance of the Silver Surfer and Galactus, incredibly popular characters who went on to be involved in countless pivotal storylines. But in the Marvel Cinematic Universe era, Fantastic Four #48 is arguably more important than ever. This 1966 issue represented a level-up in the cosmic menaces that Marvel heroes would face, arguably leading to characters and concepts like Thanos, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the Eternals. A popular key for decades, there's a Fantastic Four #48 (Marvel, 1966) CGC FN/VF 7.0 Off-white to white pages up for auction this week at the 2021 November 14-15 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122146 at Heritage Auctions.

As a longtime Fantastic Four collector myself, this has always been one of my favorite issues of the run. The set-up really has the kind of impact that lets the reader know that what's coming is not some ordinary cosmic threat. It's something else entirely: "The powerful being known as the Watcher appears inside of Reed's laboratory. He explains that he is responsible for the atmospheric disturbances, for he has been attempting to conceal Earth's existence from the attention of the Silver Surfer. He further explains that the Surfer is the advance scout of Galactus, a powerful cosmic being that consumes the elemental energies of entire worlds, leaving them as little more than dried, lifeless husks."

With the Fantastic Four and its associated characters set to enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe at last, Fantastic Four #48 is likely to be even more sought-after by collectors in the future.

