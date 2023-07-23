Posted in: Comics | Tagged: David Pepose, mad cave, punisher

The Devil Wears David Pepose's Face in Mad Cave October 2023 Solicits

David Pepose is the new writer of the new Punisher but one month earlier, he has another comic from Mad Cave, The Devil That Wears My Face

David Pepose is the new writer of the new Punisher at Marvel Comics, launching in November. But one month earlier, he has another comic book launching from Mad Cave Studios, The Devil That Wears My Face, drawn by Alex Cormack of Road of Bones, Sink, Weed Magic, Crossing and more, lettered by Justin Birch.

DEVIL THAT WEARS MY FACE #1 CVR A ALEX CORMACK

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG232066

AUG232067 – DEVIL THAT WEARS MY FACE #1 CVR B MAAN HOUSE – 4.99

(W) David Pepose (A / CA) Alex Cormack

The year is 1740, and the Vatican is in turmoil. Grappling with a profound crisis of faith, outcast exorcist Father Franco Vieri is dispatched on a mission of grave importance – to rescue a Spanish nobleman from the clutches of the sadistic demon known as Legion. But when the exorcism goes tragically wrong, Vieri finds himself trapped in a stranger's body… and learns what horrors lie ahead when the Devil wears his face.

Equal parts Face/Off and The Exorcist, Ringo Award-winning writer David Pepose (Moon Knight: City of the Dead, Savage Avengers) and Bram Stoker Award-nominated artist Alex Cormack (Sea of Sorrows, The Crimson Cage) conjure a harrowing tale of terror, action, and body-swap intrigue that will leave comic readers at the edge of their seats.

In Shops: Oct 04, 2023

SRP: 4.99

HUNT KILL REPEAT TP VOL 01

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG232069

(W) Mark London (A) Francesco Archidiacono, Marc Deering (CA) Ryan Kincaid

It's Kill Bill meets Clash of the Titans in Hunt. Kill. Repeat. The all-new, action packed series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun). When the Greek gods invade Earth, society is quickly forced to comply with their new rulers.

However, one god, Artemis, rejects her brethren's ideology and has found solace in the love of a mortal. When she is called to Olympus to answer for her betrayal, the gods strip away her godly powers and leave her for dead. Now, ten years later, Artemis is on a quest for revenge to confront her father, Zeus, for taking away everything she ever loved.

Hunt. Kill. Repeat. is an all-new original series by Mark London (Battlecats, Knights of the Golden Sun) with art by the dynamic Francesco Archidiacono, colors by all-star Lee Loughridge (Deadly Class, The Good Asian), letters by Rus Wooton and covers by Ryan Kincaid.

In Shops: Nov 01, 2023

SRP: 17.99

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE TP (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG232070

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

The doctors and villagers of Disante are disappearing–some by choice, others by force. Those left behind are the unfortunate witnesses of a new breed of terror. Blood spills, bodies roll, and the town scrambles for justice as Dr. Nicholas Shaw ventures deeper into his family's horrific past.

A Legacy of Violence is a 12 issue maxi-series by masters of horror Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti, with letters by Rus Wooton.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 17.99

CRUSADER #2 (OF 4) (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG232071

(W) Matt Emmons (A / CA) Matt Emmons

The Crusader and Grimbel take shelter in a run-down old mill town, but their privacy is short-lived when Meridian and her troupe of heroes, The Eighteen, arrive looking for them. As night falls, Pilgrim appears to confront The Crusader, however, The Eighteen stand in his way of capturing the Crusader for his Masters' nefarious ends.

In Shops: Oct 18, 2023

SRP: 4.99

PROJECT RIESE #3 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG232072

(W) Zac Thompson (A / CA) Jeff McComsey

Deep within the bowels of the war complex, Sam and his crew of treasure hunters face off against soldiers, war-torn abominations, and each other. But are they prepared to face the horrors that lie within the murky waters of the Rzeczka Water Lab? Project Riese is an action-packed adventure/sci-fi tale perfect for fans of Uncharted, Overlord, and The Keep.

In Shops: Oct 11, 2023

SRP: 4.99

UNDER THE INFLUENCE #4 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG232073

(W) Eliot Rahal (A / CA) Stefano Simeone

A college student is dead, and so is the Deputy Director of the F.B.I.'s son–two young men radicalized by the insidious Hot Dog Party cult. It seems a revolution is at hand, but will Cara be able to save the day? Will Paul be able to stop the violence?

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

MONOMYTH #6 (OF 6)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG232074

(W) David Hazan (A) Cecillia Lo Valvo, Federico Bertoni (CA) Juan Doe

Our heroes' journey nears its end in a secret chamber at the heart of the castle. Their magic, cunning, and fortitude is tested to the very limit.

Monomyth is an all-new mini-series from the mind of David Hazan (Nottingham).

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

WHISPER OF THE WOODS GN

MAVERICK -MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG232068

(W) Ennun Ana Iurov (A) Ennun Ana Iurov

What happens when a foreigner doesn't listen to the local's warnings and dives head-first into a haunted forest?

In search of his missing friend, Adam travels to the heart of Romania's most supernatural forest, Hoia Baciu. Disregarding the local's warnings of iele hunting the men in the vicinity, and the witch's premonition of his impending death, he remains steadfast in his decision to find his friend. Though with every passing night, it becomes impossible to ignore the happenings around him…

In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: 19.99

