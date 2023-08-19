Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Ariela Kristantina, becky cloonan, brian azzarello, Chip Mosher, christian ward, David Steinberger, DSTLRY, eduardo risso, Elsa Charretier, Francesco Francavilla, james tynion iv, jamie mckelvie, jock, Joelle Jones, Junko Mizuno, lee garbett, Marc Bernardin, Mirka Andolfo, ram v, scott snyder, stephanie phillips, Tula Lotay, will dennis

The Devil's Cut From Dstlry Got Over 50,000 Orders

Dstlry, revealed that its first publication, The Devil’s Cut #1, received orders over 50,000 from comic book stores this month.

Dstlry, the comic book publisher formed from the ashes of Comixology, revealed that its first publication, the 88-page $9.99 short story collection The Devil's Cut, received orders exceeding 50,000 from comic book stores, as well as the sales they made at San Diego Comic-Con where the book debuted last month.

Dstlry's The Devil's Cut debuted the eleven new stories from the Founding Creators of Dstlry, Mirka Andolfo, Brian Azzarello, Marc Bernardin, Elsa Charretier, Becky Cloonan, Lee Garbett, Jock, Joëlle Jones, Tula Lotay, Jamie McKelvie, Junko Mizuno, Stephanie Phillips, Scott Snyder, James Tynion IV, and Ram V alongside friends Francesco Francavilla, Ariela Kristantina, Eduardo Risso, and Christian Ward, edited by Will Dennis. Coloured by Lee Loughridge and Nick Filardi, with letters by Richard Starkings, Aditya Bidikar, Jared K. Fletcher, Jock and Andworld Design.

"We're overjoyed by The Devil's Cut's reception," Dstlry co-founders Chip Mosher and David Steinberger said in a joint statement. "Our goal is to provide the most nurturing environment for creators to craft their best work and package that into premium formats. We couldn't be happier that retailers are as excited by The Devil's Cut as we are."

The Devil's Cut is fully returnable and never to be reprinted in this format again. Eight of the 11 stories contained in the anthology will continue as comic book series in the autumn of 2023 and throughout 2024.

Bleeding Cool reviewer James Hepplethwaite stated, "In plain language: "Dependent on taste" might not be kind enough to The Devil's Cut. The floor is high, and each story (or teaser) maintains the high level of quality that the reputation of the authors would suggest."

Limited variant covers have sold for up to $300 on eBay, but standard copies can be bought in the aftermarket for cover price. Their second publication, Gone #1 by Jock, will be published in October.

