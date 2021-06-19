The Enchantress Loves a Bad Idea in Captain Marvel #29 [Preview]

Captain Marvel #29 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and the titular Captain Marvel is desperate to find somebody… anybody… to teach her magic. But with Doctor Strange forbidding it, who would dare? Carol has found her woman in The Enchantress, and we find them in this preview discussing the matter over a cup of tea. Will Enchantress do what Carol asks? Seems like it. Will it backfire horrifically? Almost certainly. Check out the preview below.

CAPTAIN MARVEL #29

MARVEL COMICS

APR210909

APR210911 – CAPTAIN MARVEL #29 LAFUENTE SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Jacopo Camagni (CA) Marco Checchetto

Haunted by a doomed future, Captain Marvel is getting desperate. And that desperation is showing, both in who Carol enlists to help her and the secret she keeps from them as they embark on this adventure together. But Carol's quest for magic continues, as she truly believes it's the last hope to stop a dystopian future, even if every magic user she knows disagrees!

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 6/23/2021

SRP: $3.99