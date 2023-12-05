Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #140, failsafe, Zur-En-Arrh

The Fate Of Batman, Zur-Enn-Arrh & Failsafe In Batman #140 (Spoilers)

Last month, Bleeding Cool posted some spoilers for upcoming Batman storylines. Well, with Batman #140 out today, how did we do?

Zur-En-Arrh's scheme involves extending his life through Failsafe.

Potential conflict between Batman and a Zur-En-Arrh AI revealed.

Batman faces off with Failsafe AI, hinting at imprisonment.

I said "Well, we have learned that Zur-En-Arrh created Failsafe in the Zur Cave, the Batman AI robot that almost killed him. And who would be triggered if it was believed that Batman took a life. But that was, it seems, only part one of Zur-En-Arr's plan. Because Failsafe, when he finally defeated Batman, just took off. Without a backward glance. But of course, Batman is back now, so it's time for the rest of the plan."

"I have learned Zur-En-Arrh was also looking to find a way to extend himself if Bruce Wayne died, and continue the Batman mission in his own particularly twisted and psychopathic fashion. Bruce Wayne has planned similar himself using cloning machines, something explored in depth by Scott Snyder, Sean Murphy and Greg Capullo. But that means Zur-En-Arrh wouldn't be part of the picture."

"So Zur En Arrh has created his own backup of himself, intended to live inside Failsafe. To continue the mission after Bruce Wayne's own death. So even if Batman managed to expunge Zur-En-Arrh, it would be a lot harder to expunge him from inside Failsafe."

So it looks like it was always part of the plan, for Zur-En-Arrh to live separately from Bruce Wayne in Failsafe one day. Operation Terminus.

And what else did I say? "And if there can be only one, from Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe's perspective, it has to be the eternal, repairable robot. Pragmatically, Zur-En-Arr/Failsafe will save more lives than Batman; he's better at the job than Bruce Wayne. It's a logical argument. But, having been through Gotham War, Batman's not a fan of those. Expect Batman to be jailed by Zur-En-Arrh/Failsafe. A perfect place to hear all about Joker: Year One…"

Let's see how all that pans out, shall we? Batman #140 is published today.

BATMAN #140 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Jorge Jimenez

It's Batman versus The Joker in their most brutal fight of all time. But wait…Batman is also battling a legion of himself! What has Zur done? And who will walk away? The brutal Mindbomb continues! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/05/2023

