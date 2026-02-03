Posted in: Comics | Tagged: daleks, doctor who magazine, Ncuti Gatwa

The Fifteenth Doctor & Daleks Take 1920s Paris in Doctor Who Magazine

The Fifteenth Doctor and The Daleks take 1920s Paris in this week's Doctor Who Magazine #626

Article Summary The Fifteenth Doctor and Mel Bush face the Daleks in 1920s Paris in a new Doctor Who Magazine comic strip.

Exclusive comic story "Corruption of the Daleks" debuts, written by Alan Barnes with art by Jon Ross.

Issue #626 offers behind-the-scenes features on the Doctor Who Blu-ray Season 21 and Sea Devil lore.

Doctor Who Magazine has been the official Doctor Who fan publication since 1979, now by Panini UK.

Doctor Who Magazine #626 published by Panini UK is out this week, with a new Doctor Who streip featuring the Fifteenth Doctor and Mel Bush (as portrayed by Ncuti Gatwa and Bonnie Langford) in 1920s Paris up against the Daleks, a race that famously the 15th Doctor never got to go up against… in a new serliased strip written by Alan Barnes, drawn by Jon Ross, coloured by James Offredi and lettered by Roger Langridge, in Corruption Of The Daleks. Here's a preview…

Doctor Who Magazine #626 | Panini Released 5 February 2026 £7.99

THE DALEKS ARE BACK!

Join THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR as he finally confronts his arch-enemies, the Daleks, in our comic strip adventure Corruption of the Daleks! An exclusive look at the content of the forthcoming Blu-ray release of Season 21 – PETER DAVISON's final season as the Doctor, that also introduced Sixth Doctor COLIN BAKER. Writer and exec producer PETE McTIGHE continues his Production Diary giving us a day-to-day look at the production of The War Between the Land and the Sea. DYLAN HOLMES WILLIAMS, director of The War Between, shares his techniques! Scientific advisor DAVE HONE on giving the Sea Devils a 'proper' name. Can on-screen clues reveal exactly where and when the Doctor's latest adventures take place? This month in 1980… A look at COLIN BAKER's other big sci-fi role… UNA McCORMACK considers how important Liverpool has been in the fortunes of Doctor Who. Decipher the secrets of the Long Song in our Fact of Fiction feature on The Rings of Akhaten. Plus all the regular features!

Doctor Who Magazine is the official fan magazine dedicated to Doctor Who and launched in 1979 as Doctor Who Weekly from Marvel UK, going monthly the following year. Ownership shifted to Panini Comics in 1995, buying Marvel UK in the bankruptcy, who have published it ever since. The comic strip came into it own in the current run, with Pat Mills and Dave Gibbons work adapted as The Star Beast storyline.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!