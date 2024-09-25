Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: doctor who, Fifteenth Doctor

The Fifteenth Doctor Who Finally Meets The Cybermen Today

Bleeding Cool was the first to tell you that the Fifteenth Doctor Who and companion Ruby Sunday would be going up against the Cybermen in the new Titan Comics Doctor Who series from Dan Watters and Kelsey Ramsay that kicked off in June,

But has taken its sweet time about it. Doctor Who: The Fifteenth Doctor #3, where the confrontation actually happens, has only just come out today. With Doctor, Cybermen, Ruby Sunday and the curator of fear, the Scream Sommelier. While Ruby Sunday is just scared that the Doctor has abandoned her. You know, again.

DOCTOR WHO: THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #3

Writer: Dan Watters

Artist: Kelsey Ramsay

Publisher: Titan Comics

32pp, FC, $3.99, On sale: September 25, 2024

Join The Doctor in a new comic book adventure! FEATURING THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR & RUBY SUNDAY! The Doctor and the Cybermen clash while Ruby faces an insectoid threat. But is everything as it seems? And what is the true nature of the terrifying evil that stands ready to unveil itself..

Cover A: Abigail Harding (JUN240421)

Cover B: Photo Cover (JUN240422)

Cover C: Francesco Tomaseli (JUN240423)

DOCTOR WHO FIFTEENTH DOCTOR #4 (OF 4) CVR A GLASS

TITAN COMICS

JUL240378

(W) Dan Watters (A) Dan Watters (CA) Vv Glass

The enthralling final issue of DOCTOR WHO: THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR comic! FEATURING THE FIFTEENTH DOCTOR & RUBY SUNDAY! The Doctor and the Cybermen clash while Ruby faces an insectoid threat. But is everything as it seems? And what is the true nature of the terrifying evil that stands ready to unveil itself…In Shops: Nov 20, 2024

SRP: $3.99

