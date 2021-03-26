The Final Two Issues Of Cable Will Be Late

Cable #11, the penultimate issue of the series starring the Teen Cable, and part of the Krakoan House Of X, Dawn Of X and Reign Of X titles, is going to be a month late. Cable #9 just came out this week, and Cable #10 is still scheduled for the 28th of April, but Cable #11, rather than being published at the end of May, has now been delayed by five weeks until the 30th of June. With the finale also delayed a month until the 28th of July. Which may mean any tie-in to the Hellfire Gala may be a little out of time. A bit like Cable himself. And might we see the return of adult Cable as a result of all this? That would make Rob Liefeld happy.

Makes the week or so delays for X-Men #20 till the 26th of May and Captain America to the 23rd of June look like mere frippery.

Writer Gerry Duggan and artist Phil Noto's action-packed run on CABLE will reach its explosive climax this June. While the rest of the X-Men gear up for the highly-anticipated Hellfire Gala, young Nathan Summers will have to contend with his grizzled war veteran future self in CABLE #12. The past and future of Nathan Summers will finally collide in a game-changing confrontation that will set this iconic character on a new path! "I was grateful to be reunited with Cable in this exciting new era of the X-Men, and even more excited to be reunited with one of my most important collaborators, and friends. Phil Noto and I have wrenched on a lot of comics together, and this one will be immortal because of his sublime work," Duggan said. "On your feet, soldiers, we have our most dangerous battle in the final chapter."

Here's a look at the solicitations now.

CABLE #11

SUMMERS END!

Some summers seem like they will never end. And some end too soon.

CABLE #12

CUTTING THE CORD!

Young Mister Summers sends his regrets – he will not be attending the Hellfire Gala this year. Or ever again.

