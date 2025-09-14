Posted in: Comics | Tagged: First Cat In Space, graphic nobel, HarperAlley., mac barnett, shawn harris

The First Cat in Space & Baby Pirate's Revenge Gets 150,000 Print Run

During lockdown, Mac Barnett began a new thing, Mac's Book Club, running online on Instagram video, which began with a live cartoon collaboration with cartoonist Shawn Harris. Pre-drawn illustrations, animated by hand with Mac and Shawn doing the voices. Five years ago, they saw the rights snapped up by Mabel Hsu at HarperCollins/Tegen to be adapted into a graphic novel series, The First Cat in Space. And now it is about to get its fourth volume, The First Cat in Space And The Baby Pirate's Revenge graphic novel and getting a 150,000 print run from HarperAlley ahead of its publication on the 4th of November, the fourth in the First Cat In Space series.

The First Cat in Space and the Baby Pirate's Revenge by Mac Barnett, Shawn Harris

In the fourth installment of Mac Barnett and Shawn Harris's New York Times-bestselling series our heroes—First Cat, LOZ 4000, and the Moon Queen— encounter Captain Babybeard and his crew of swashbuckling pirates. After Captain Babybeard steals a treasure map from the Queen of the Moon, the notorious pirate sees nothing but piles of gold in his future. But a mutiny, led by his first mate, the Martian Pirate James Plantain, leaves Babybeard marooned on a deserted island. Betrayed by his crew, the little captain seeks an unlikely alliance… Will Captain Babybeard get revenge? Will First Cat, the Moon Queen, and LOZ 4000 recover their treasure map? Or will the moon fall into the hands of a nefarious banana?

