The First Pages Of Wonder Woman #14 Fridge Steve Trevor For DC All In

Wonder Woman #14 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere has promised to reveal the origin of Wonder Woman's daughter, Trinity.

Steve Trevor is killed by The Sovereign, shaking Diana to the core.

A dive into the timeline 52 days before DC All In unfolds.

Tantalizing hints suggest Steve Trevor's connection to Trinity.

Wonder Woman #14 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere has promised to reveal the origin of Wonder Woman's daughter, Trinity. But it starts, like many of the DC All In titles launching this month, looking at the 52 days between the end of Absolute Power and the beginning of DC All In, with the opening of the Justice League Watchtower.

It begins with Wonder Woman walking into the sea, removing her weapons and armour as she does so, wristbands lasso, tiara, the lot. And then? Steve Trevor. Jumping back over a month…

Or rather, the death of Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman's longest-standing lover, shot at the hands of The Sovereign, who has been manipulating Wonder Woman's life so much in cooperation with Amanda Waller. With Dr Psycho watching on. And then going back another nine days…

They seem to have been successful in their endeavour. And Wonder Woman literally as well as figuratively swimming with sharks.

Then jumping forward again, to what appears to be the funeral of Steve Trevor.

Is this the fridging of Steve Trevor? How does it lead to Wonder Woman walking into the sea? What about the birth of Trinity? Is Steve Trevor her father? The solicitation mentioned "Steve's end" but no one seemed to be taking it that literally, until just now… Wonder Woman #14 by Tom King and Daniel Sampere will be published by DC Comics on the 16th of October. So many questions, maybe we'll be able to answer a few of them this week.

WONDER WOMAN #14 CVR A DANIEL SAMPERE

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Daniel Sampere

With the tide of the war against the Sovereign turning, Wonder Woman's greatest love takes matters into his own hands with deadly consequences. Could Steve's end be the beginning of Diana's greatest adventure yet? Behold the birth of Trinity! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/16/2024

