The Ghost In FOC, For The 6th Of February 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

There are 52 Free Comic Book Day titles and variants up for FOC this weekend.

Radio Spaceman #1 by Mike Mignola and Greg Hinkle launches from Dark Horse Comics – "When a ship crashes and lands on a mysterious planet and some of the surviving crew go missing, the mysterious mechanical hero Radio Spaceman is called to investigate. But the planet hides much more than the missing crew, and Radio Spaceman may be stumbling into more than even he can handle."

Star Trek: Discovery: Adventures In The 32nd Century #1 by Kirsten Beyer, Mike Johnson and Angel Hernandez launches from IDW and explores the secret history of Grudge The Cat and Book with a 1:15 variant.

7174 Annual 01 is a new Ashley Wood art book, with 400 pages of his past 10 years of paintings, illustrations, comic pages in oversized fashion. The first direct-market collection of Ashley Wood's paintings and drawings in over a decade.

Crossover #12 will have guest creators Robert Kirkman, Phil Hester and Klaus Janson bringing back Negan to comics, with 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

The Ghost In You: A Reckless Book from Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips is up for FOC, with signed bookplates.

Loaded Bible: Blood Of My Blood launches as a sequel series by Tim Seeley, Steve Orlando and Guiseppe Cafano, "Decades after the events of the original cult series, Jesus' vampire-hunting clone is a bigger outlaw than ever, and now, he has to face a threat like no other. The church has cut a deal with the vampire nations to unite under their cloned saviour – Dracula. A 6-part monthly miniseries starting on Ash Wednesday!" with 1:10 and 1:25 covers.

Paris by Andi Watson and Simon Gane is getting a new and expanded edition with artwork created especially for this volume.

and is getting a new and expanded edition with artwork created especially for this volume. Rogue Sun #1 launches from Ryan Parrott, Abel and Chris O'Halloran as "rebellious teenager Dylan Siegel discovers that Rogue Sun was his estranged father, Marcus-and that he's inherited his father's mantle. Tasked with protecting our world from the forces of the supernatural-and solving his father's murder-Dylan will be forced to come to terms with the man he's spent the majority of his life hating" as part of the Image superhero universe with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:50 variants.

Captain Carter #1 by Jamie McKelvie and Marika Cresta launches with 1:10 and 1:25 variant covers.

and launches with 1:10 and 1:25 variant covers. Peach Momoko finishes Demon Days with Blood Feud #1 and 1:25, 1:50, 1:100, 1:200 and 1:500 tiered variants. Momoko also draws 1:1000 covers for two of Marvel's Free Comic Book Day titles up for FOC.

A third rearranged FOC date for Hulk: Grand Design #1 by Jim Rugg – this is the kind of book being hit by printing issues right now/

Previously known as Punisher No More, Punisher #1 with a new skull design and dropping the guns, from Steven Grant, Paul Azaceta, Jesus Saiz, is up for FOC with 1:25 and 1:50 variants.

Spider-Gwen launches her Gwenverse with a new #1, from Tim Seeley and Jodi Nishijima, delayed to the 9th of March, with 1:25 and 1:100 variants.

and delayed to the 9th of March, with 1:25 and 1:100 variants. Marvel launches a Han Solo/Chewbacca series with 1:25 and 1:50 variants.

Marvel also launches a new Women Of Marvel #1 with Charlie Jane Anders, Mirka Andolfo, Jordie Bellaire and more with a 1:25 tiered cover.

AWA will launch Hit Me #1 by Christa Faust, Priscilla Petraites, Marco Lesko with an increased retailer discount across all accounts.

with an increased retailer discount across all accounts. Boom Studios launches a new Jim Henson's Storyteller series, Shapeshifter #1, returnable with a 1:25 tiered cover.

Fred Van Lente and Vincenzo Carratu launch Die!Namite Never Dies! #1 with every tiered variant going.

Magdalene Visaggio and Marc Ellerby launch a Rick & Morty Star Wars parody, Infinity Hour – "Rick Sanchez has always known he was destined for greater things. When that greater thing calls, will he be ready to answer? Rick is recruited to join a galactic rebellion, forming a bond with a ragtag group of freedom fighters, mystics, and mercenaries. Can this team of would-be heroes overthrow the Galactic Federation?"

While Morty gets his own special, Morty's Run #1 from Ivan Cohen and Puste.

and . Batman: Killing Time, we have described as the Die Hard of Batman comics with the Riddler as Hanz Gruber. #1 is up for FOC. With 1:25 cardstock and a 1:100 Peach Momoko variant – hey, is she still Marvel exclusive?

Beyond The Beyond #1 launches by Christian Tropeano and Gian Fernando from Scout Comics. "In this first issue we meet Nova Vega, the teenage idealist who resides on a mining colony run by the oppressive Omni corporation. Nova is disenchanted by her prospects of entering the Omni Mining Academy, for she'd much rather be out exploring the stars like her parents before her. We are also introduced to Sirius Vega, Nova's older brother and guardian, who picks her up after she's thrown out of class for insubordination. When an argument between the siblings goes too far, Nova enacts her long awaited plan to escape the mining colony and explore the alien world from where her parents never returned."

Broken Souls Ballad: Hell Is For Kids #1 by Massimo Rosi and Ludovica Ceregatti also gets a Scout Comics launch. "Alone in the bowels of St. Abigail Asylum, the Mother lies strapped to a birthing table. Now, her children have been brought back to her by Mrs. Adele, the woman tasked with developing these living weapons for the government. However, what no one realizes is that the Mother's children have become a little less afraid of their tremendous powers. Ever so slowly, their paths are joining together—but will their combined abilities be enough to stop the evil perpetuated at St. Abigail's?"

Honcho #1 and #2 by Jeff McClelland and Jeff McComsey launch from CEX, "Fifteen years after World War III, Captain Donald Stanley returns to America on a mission to reunite a fractured nation …and play baseball?"

Trial Of The Amazons #1 by Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad, Joelle Jones, Vita Ayala, Stephanie Williams, Elena Casagrande, Laura Braga & Skylar Patridge launches from DC Comics with 1:25 and 1:100 variant covers – and tattoo transfer promotional items.

War For Earth-2 #1 launches from Robbie Thompson, Dennis Hopeless and Steve Pugh with 1:25 and 1:50 covers.

What's on your FOC?

