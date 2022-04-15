The Hollow, New YA Horror Graphic Novel by Che Grayson & Taylor Keith

The Hollow is a new YA horror graphic novel by Che Grayson and Taylor Keith. The Hollow is set in the Great Smoky Mountains, follows Ruby James, a young podcaster who takes a trip with her three best friends to her ancestral home, the mysterious ghost town of Cure, where urban legends are real and monsters lurk around every corner.

Che Grayson is a filmmaker, writer and TED speaker with an MFA from New York University's Graduate Film Program and has written, directed and produced shorts, commercials and pilots while studying under the mentorship of Spike Lee and Kasi Lemmons. She has written for Bitch Planet, has animated series in development, self-published her own superhero comic book series, Rigamo. This was the inspiration behind her 2016 TED Talk "The Superhero We Need." Most recently, she wrote for DC Comics' Batman Urban Legends. Taylor Keith is a graduate from East Carolina University with a BFA in Illustration.

Bought by Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams/Amulet, The Hollow will be published in the Spring of 2025. Anjali Singh at Ayesha Pande Literary brokered the deal for world rights.

Abrams, formerly Harry N. Abrams, Inc, is an American publisher of art and illustrated books, children's books, and stationery. The enterprise is a subsidiary of the French publisher La Martinière Groupe. Run by President and CEO Michael Jacobs, Abrams publishes and distributes approximately 250 titles annually and has more than 3,000 titles in print. Abrams also distributes publications for the Victoria and Albert Museum, Tate, Vendome Press (in North America), Booth Clibborn Editions, SelfMadeHero, MoMA Children's Books, and 5 Continents. Founded by Harry N. Abrams in 1949, Abrams was the first company in the United States to specialize in the creation and distribution of art books. Times Mirror acquired the company in 1966 and Harry Abrams retired in 1977. For many years, the company was under the direction of Paul Gottlieb (publisher) until January 2001, eighteen months before his death. Abrams was acquired by La Martinière Groupe in 1997.