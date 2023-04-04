The Joker Is Coming For King Charles III's Coronation (Spoilers) The Coronation of His Majesty The King will take place on Saturday the 6th of May, 2023. The Coronation Ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey.

The Ceremony will see His Majesty King Charles III crowned alongside The Queen Consort. That's the plan at any road.

Today in The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #7, we see the return of Jarvis Poker, The British Joker, as previously created by Paul Cornell and Jimmy Broxton/James Hodgkins for Knight And Squire, a series that saw the actual Joker shoot him dead. Still, all seems forgiven now. Especially as the Joker seems to have abandoned his attempt to stand for election as the President Of The United States on a populist platform.And instead, join Jarvis across the pond…

Is this King Ralph? Or Joking Ralph? It claims that this is the end of the story (for Americans) but May is only a month away. Would Punchline be up for becoming his Queen Consort? She's bound to be more popular than Camilla. And certainly, The Joker gaining the throne would be preferable to Andrew, say. That's right, Bleeding Cool's 24-hour wall-to-wall coverage of King Charles' Coronation has begun. Break out the bunting! Pull the tables into the street! Dress the corgis up in Union Jacks! It all begins… now!

JOKER THE MAN WHO STOPPED LAUGHING #7 CVR A CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Following his explosive plans last issue, The Joker has turned L.A. into a war zone and worn out his welcome. He makes plans to leave and head back to Gotham to settle some unfinished business there, but discovers the City of Angels' darkest secret: nobody gets out easily. Now he must choose–face the manhunt or the Manhunter. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 04/04/2023