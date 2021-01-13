The King's Beast: Viz Media Launches Sequel to Dawn of the Arcana

Viz Media announced the launch of The King's Beast, the sequel to the New York Times Bestselling manga fantasy series Dawn of the Arcana. The fantasy world of Dawn of the Arcana returns in The King's Beast on February 2nd.

Dawn of the Arcana introduced a world of fantasy, romance, and palace intrigue: "Princess Nakaba of Senan is forced to marry Prince Caesar of the enemy country Belquat, tantamount to becoming a hostage. While Caesar is pleasing to the eye, he is also selfish and possessive, telling Nakaba outright: "You are my property." With only her attendant Loki at her side, Nakaba must find a way to cope with her hostile surroundings, her fake marriage…and a mysterious power!"

Now creator Rei Toma brings a new story and characters set in the same universe with The King's Beast. Viz sent along with some art pages as well.

"Rangetsu lives in a world where her kind, the ajin, are to slave away for humans. Compared to Game of Thrones's Arya Stark and Disney's Mulan, Rangestu decides to choose her own destiny by disguising herself as an imperial male beast servant. Teaming up with her master, Rangestu's mission is to avenge her twin brother's death.

Ajin boys who show signs of special abilities are conscripted to serve in the imperial palace as beast-servants—status symbols and shields for their royal masters, to be kept or discarded on a whim. When they were children, Rangetsu's twin brother Sogetsu was ripped from her arms and sent to the palace to attend Prince Tenyou as a beast-servant, where he quickly fell victim to bloody dynastic intrigues. Now in a world that promises only bitterness, Rangetsu's one hope at avenging her brother is to disguise herself as a man and find a way into the palace!

Prince Tenyou is not what Rangetsu expected, and the political currents in the palace run deep and strange. Does Rangetsu have any chance of finding justice for her brother, or will she become just another Ajin casualty in the game of kings?"