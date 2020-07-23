The Latest Marvel Comics Missing In Action Checklist.

Bleeding Cool has been keeping an eye on Marvel solicited comic books that were scrubbed by the shutdown and, when Marvel Comics came back to production, somehow had disappeared. Because if we don't remember the Infinite Destinies Annuals, then who will?

Marvels Spotlight: Spider-Man and Black Widow: Widow's Sting – as well as the Black Widow Marvel Tales reprints and more are in the new Marvel Comics solicitations. Which means that we get to update the Marvel Comics Missing In Action List. remember, we have removed the Empyre tie-ins now, as well as Runaways which is scheduled for February and Power Pack which is scheduled for November. We can always bring them back… we have returned Ghost Rider and Doctor Strange to the list as, even though issues have returned, subsequent issues have not. We've also added Dark Ages which, even though it was not solicited, was promised in the recent Free Comic Book Day series. Are there any that we have missed? Do let us know in the comments below and you may see them reflected in an update.

So here is how that Marvel Comics MIA List is looking now:

Darkhold Alpha

X-Men: Dawn Of X Saga

Amazing Mary Jane

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Children Of The Atom

Gwen Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle

Morbius

Black Panther

Nebula

Atlantis Attacks

Marvel

The Marvels

America Chavez: Made In The USA

Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

Savage Sword Of Conan

Dark Agnes

New Warriors

Union

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1

Ghost Rider Annual

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker #1

Ghost Rider

Doctor Strange

Dark Ages

Feel free to let us know what else should be on the Marvel Comics MIA list, and also what should be removed.