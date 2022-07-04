The Legacy That The Penguin Leaves For Gotham (Batman #125 Spoilers)

Bleeding Cool has been talking all weekend about tomorrow's release of Batman #125, which includes a Catwoman back-up strip that follows directly on from one of the plotlines regarding The Penguin, which we mentioned yesterday amongst other articles. Big spoilers of course.

Because in Batman #125, The Penguin dies. In such a way that might cause real issues for Batman going on – we compared it to The Joker's treatment of Batman in The Dark Knight Returns. There's more of that to come as well. Keep clicking that Batman #125 tag. But what else has the Penguin left Gotham? And tasked Selina Kyle with tracking down?

The Penguins kids. All of them, spread around the place. While penguins mate for life, it seems that The Penguin mated like Boris Johnson or Donald Trump. With little penguins all over the place. We have previously met Ethan Cobblepot, son of Oswald Cobblepot and Crystie, a waitress at the Iceberg Lounge. In fact, the "waitresses" at the Iceberg Lounge might be the best place for Catwoman to start when tracking down the rest. And how will they react to the resulting Penguin Empire?

BATMAN #125 CVR A JIMENEZ

DC COMICS

MAY223233

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Jorge Jimenez, Belen Ortega

Superstar writer Chip Zdarsky joins legendary artist Jorge Jimenez to define a new era in Batman! Bruce Wayne is at a turning point, haunted by dreams of a dark future, while Gotham City billionaires are being gruesomely murdered. With the discovery of an archenemy's involvement and a tragedy unfolding, the Dark Knight's nightmares are just beginning. Failsafe starts here. And in the backup, there's chaos in Gotham as the underworld fights over one of its crown jewels…and Selina Kyle is caught in the middle. Can she stop the bloodshed and maybe even make a little money in the process?In Shops: Jul 05, 2022

SRP: $5.99