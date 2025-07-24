Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged: san diego, sdcc

The Marvel And DC Booths At SDCC: Superman And Fantastic Four Costumes

The Marvel Comics and DC Comics booths at San Diego Comic-Con 2025 with The Fantastic Four and Superman movie costumes

Article Summary Explore San Diego Comic-Con 2025's Marvel and DC booths, highlighting Fantastic Four and Superman.

DC's booth embraces a 1930s-1940s vibe, celebrating Superman as part of their countdown to 100 years.

Marvel showcases its Fantastic Four legacy, making it a must-see summer spotlight for superhero fans.

Switch between exclusive photos and marvel at the most anticipated costumes and booth highlights at SDCC.

We get a look around the DC Comics Booth and Marvel Comics Booth at San Diego Comic-Con, courtesy of our own, our very own, Jimmy Leszczynski. And arranged the photos side-by-side in this gallery so you can switch left and right between the two… It's as close to being at the show as we could possibly get! DC Comics has gone down the 1930s-1940s angle as part of their road to the 100th anniversary in ten years' time, a different decade each show. DC is also all about the Superman while Marvel is all about the Fantastic Four, what an excellent summer for them to come together like this. So even if you, like me, can't be at SDCC, this is the next best thing.

