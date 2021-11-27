The Marvels #6 Preview: Secret Origins of Lady Lotus

Lady Lotus is the focus of this preview of The Marvels #6, which will explore the character's entire history, according to the solicit. Yes, you could theoretically read that on her wiki page, but it wouldn't be as colorful. Check out a preview below.

THE MARVELS #6

AUG211173

(W) Kurt Busiek (A) Yildiray Cinar (CA) Alex Ross

Who is Lady Lotus? Crime lord, super villain, saboteur…but that's just scratching the surface. Learn what makes her tick – her loves, her hates, her fears – and learn the startling secrets behind the Siancong War. Why it's not what it seems, and what's going on behind the scenes. A tour through a century of Marvel history, involving the Invaders, the Avengers, mayhem, monsters and the deepest mystery of all. RATED T

In Shops: Dec 01, 2021

SRP: $3.99

