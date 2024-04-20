Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: july 2024, kyle higgins, massive-verse, radiant black, rogue sun, supermassive

The Massive-Verse Brings A New SuperMassive In July 2024 Solicits

The Massive-Verse Brings A New SuperMassive 2024 In Image Comics' July 2024 Solicits and Solicitations.

Article Summary Image Comics July 2024 solicits feature a new Supermassive one-shot.

The Massive-Verse is expanded with series like Radiant Black and Rogue Sun.

Writers and artists like Mat Groom and Stefano Simeone join forces.

Exciting previews and a collective volume offer are included for fans.

The Massive-Verse is a fictional shared universe, created by Kyle Higgins and published by Image Comics, including comics such as Radiant Black and its spin-offs Radiant Pink, Supermassive, Inferno Girl Red, The Dead Lucky, Radiant Red, No/One, and Rogue Sun, published since 2021 and retroactively established to have begun with C.O.W.L., first published in May 2014. And in Image Comics' July 2024 solicits and solicitations, they are leading with a Supermassive one-shot with writers Mat Groom, Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores and artist Stefano Simone.

SUPERMASSIVE 2024 (ONE SHOT) CVR A STEFANO SIMEONE

(W) Mat Groom, Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores (A/CA) Stefano Simeone

While Radiant Black stands alone against the robot armies of THE CATALYST WAR…where is the rest of the Massive-Verse? With one of their own trapped behind enemy lines as time begins to unravel, it'll take a SUPERMASSIVE team—including SHIFT, RADIANT RED, ROGUE SUN, THE DEAD LUCKY, and INFERNO GIRL RED—to turn the tide of one of the most fateful battles of the war in this 50-page one-shot crossover event with art from rising star STEFANO SIMEONE (RADIANT BLACK, MIDLIFE)! SUPERMASSIVE 2024 is a Massive-Verse series. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

ROGUE SUN #21

(W) Ryan Parrott (A) A. Abel (CA) Stefano Simeone

Rogue Sun and Divinity face off against a new villain…VEIN. But will this confrontation place Dylan on a direct path toward a showdown with Mourningstar, or cause him to question not only his mission…but his purpose?

**ROGUE SUN **is a Massive-Verse series. Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/24/2024

ACROSS THE MASSIVE VERSE TP VOL 01

(W) Kyle Higgins, Ryan Parrott, Melissa Flores, Mat Groom (A) Marcello Costa, Abel, French Carlomagno, Erica D'Urso (CA) Francesco Manna

A struggling writer finds a miniature black hole after moving back in with his parents. A rebellious teenager inherits a superhero mantle from his estranged father. A troubled veteran suits back up to fight a tech conglomerate out of her home. In the city of tomorrow, a skeptical student is chosen by a magical bracelet powered by belief.

Welcome to the MASSIVE-VERSE, the thrilling new universe of Image superheroes! This action-packed sampler collects the first issues of RADIANT BLACK, ROGUE SUN, THE DEAD LUCKY, and INFERNO GIRL RED at the bargain price of $9.99—a perfect entry point for new readers!

Collects RADIANT BLACK #1, ROGUE SUN #1, THE DEAD LUCKY #1, and INFERNO GIRL RED: BOOK ONE #1 Retail: $9.99 In-Store Date: 7/10/2024

Here's a preview of Supermassive…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!