The Me You Love In The Dark #2 Review: Engaging Elements

With none of the cliched jump scares or tricks of gore used in many modern horror treatments, The Me You Love In The Dark #2 does a great job making oddity out of normalcy. A slow, grimly patient dread looms and closes in, and it has a number of engaging elements herein.

As established last issue, Rowena "Ro" Meadows (a commercially successful artist) has grown tired of producing the same ol' thing and rented an unusual house in an attempt to discover some new spark, some new muse. As she struggled with her lack of inspiration, she cried out … and something answered. Now, she has to deal with the consequences of an unexpected, if wholly polite, presence in her space.

Writer Skottie Young surely knows quite a bit about visual storytelling, so it's hard to tell where his script stops and the work of Jorge Corona, Jean-Francois Beaulieu, and Nate Piekos pick up. The wide eye behind wire-framed glasses expresses shock, confusion, intrigue, and more in panels with and without words. The voice coming from the dark, so strikingly different than the humaniform bodies around, is itself a character, and the scant glimpses you get of this presence are unsettling at best — in an entertaining way.

The only possible criticism of this work would be its pacing. This feels like a thick original graphic novel you should sit down with when it's dark or rainy outside, that you should examine as you repeatedly glance over your own shoulder, starting at any sound in the silence. This languidly does well to set the mood, but the actual occurrences and story beats are spaced out in a way that's ill-suited for the periodical format. This feels like rewards will be there for the patient, but patience can be in short supply these days.

Perhaps this is another case for the Fiona Apple invocation, "slow like honey, heavy with mood," as the steadfast will inherit the conclusion. As of now, there's not enough of a portion size on this plate for this issue to be a meal. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

