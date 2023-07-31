Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Blood Moon Comics, Monster's Clean Up Guy

The Monster's Clean Up Guy Has Ended Up In A Mess

In March, Bleeding Cool ran the Blood Moon solicitations for June and led with their launch , The Monsters Clean Up Guy #1. by Drew D Lenhart and Rowel Roque.

In March, Bleeding Cool ran the Blood Moon Comics solicitations for June, as we are want to, and led with their launch book for June, The Monsters Clean Up Guy #1. by Drew D Lenhart and Rowel Roque. And on the week of publication, Drew was keenly promoting it on his Instagram. But not so fast, he suddenly has to walk that back, saying "Hey everyone. The Monster's Cleanup Guy #1 was supposed to release to comic shops today. Unfortunately, it needed to be cancelled through Diamond last minute due to an unexpected rise printing costs. We are working to get the books re-listed in Diamond. Unfortunately, this means everyone who pre-ordered will need to place their orders again. I sincerely apologize for to those who placed orders expecting this. I don't have a new release date yet, but I'll let everyone know as soon as I do. Thank you all!"

A weeks late, he added the following, saying "As many of you know, my series The Monster's Cleanup Guy was picked up by another publisher earlier this year. It was pretty exciting. The book went through Diamond Previews and it was a pretty fun experience promoting the book. However, the book was supposed to release last week on June 14th. but that did not happen. The publisher failed to communicate to me that they cancelled the series due to last minute paper pricing and that it needed to be re-listed. I found this all out ON release day. Had I known this, I could have gotten the word out sooner. I decided to part ways with the publisher. It's best that I release the book under SnowyWorks where I can ensure it will release and will be up to the professional standards that I expect. The Monster's Cleanup Guy #1 & 2 WILL BE RELEASED. Since the book is horror. I think it is fitting to release both issues and the TPB in October! A Halloween release will be fun right?!

STAY TUNED! — Drew »

And adding, " I had some people and a few comic shops reach out asking whats up, hence the statement. The book will be released in October on either Kickstarter or Indiegogo. Tons of fun rewards just in time for Halloween." Indeed, Drew has published The Monster's Clean Up Guy under his own self-published and self-distributed line, SnowyWorks. You can buy it here for $2 each plus shipping or 5 for $5.

However, the October 2023 solicitations reveal that The Monster's CleanUp Guy has now been resolicited for October from Blood Moon Comics as well. Maybe Drew didn't part ways as cleanly with Blood Moon as he thought.

MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #1 (OF 2) CVR A ROQUE (RES)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

AUG231748

(W) Drew D Lenhart (A / CA) Rowel Roque

Terry works for the monster community. He's their cleanup guy, covering up their misdeeds in order to keep monsters a secret. Terry operates by only two rules: 1( listen to the Lycan King's orders, and 2) don't kill any monsters! In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: 4.99

MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR A ROQUE (RES) (MR)

BLOOD MOON COMICS LLC

AUG231752

AUG231753 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR B CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL (R – 4.99

AUG231754 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR C NICHOLAS RAVEN MUELLER – 4.99

AUG231756 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR E DENNIS R. VALENCIA (RE – 4.99

AUG231755 – MONSTERS CLEAN UP GUY #2 (OF 2) CVR D GERRY COOLEY (RES) – 4.99

(W) Drew D Lenhart (A / CA) Rowel Roque

Terry works for the monster community. He's their cleanup guy, covering up their misdeeds in order to keep monsters a secret. Terry operates by only two rules: listen to the lycan king's orders and don't kill any monsters! In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: 4.99

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!