The New US Propaganda Against Mutants In X-Men #3 (Spoilers)

X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman is out this Wednesday, as is NYX #2 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Francesco Mortarino.

Article Summary Discover Rodger Broderick's new strategy blending American patriotism with reality shows in X-Factor #1.

Explore the brewing clash between Cyclops and the US government in X-Men #3's latest chapter.

Learn how the US turns mutantism into an infectious epidemic to fuel hate against Earth's remaining mutants.

Dive into Wolverine's mission to rescue mutants in the shadows of NYC in NYX #2.

In X-Factor #1, we met the Marvel Comics version of Maxwell Lord, Rodger Broderick, healing the division with American patriotism, reality shows, celebrity and influencer power.

And as last month's X-Men #2 promised a clash between Scott Summers and the USA…

We idly speculated if this was part of what Rodgers and X-Factor were planning.

And… is Rodger talking about mutants here… or X-Men readers still holding on to Jonathan Hickman? Well, with this Wednesday's X-Men #3, we might have accidentally been a lot more bang on the money than we thought. As Cyclops talks X-Factor to the US government.

But the government has its own propaganda weapons, the stick against Rodger Broderick's carrot.

Mutantism is being rebranded as an infectious epidemic to turn everyone against the remaining mutants on Earth. Don't call it M-Pox though, even though that would be an incredibly appropriate name.

Though NYX #2 out this week, featuring Mojo, suggests that mutants are just asking for it. He's a whizz with the whole propaganda schtick as well. Still Cyclops has his own negotiation tactics as well…

It's not that far off from Professor Xavier's dealing with the FBI, is it? From Roy Thomas and Werner Roth back in X-Men #38 and #39…

And hey, that led to Xavier even meeting Scott Summers in the first place!

Deals can always be done… X-Men #3 by Jed MacKay and Ryan Stegman is out this Wednesday, as is NYX #2 by Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing and Francesco Mortarino.

X-MEN #3

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240652

(W) Jed MacKay (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

SCOTT SUMMERS VS. THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA! How did the X-Men come to possess their HQ, the Factory, and how difficult a position does that put them in? As Cyclops meets the implacable Agent Lundqvist, the X-Men come to find that their new home may not be as secure as they had thought… Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $4.99 NYX #2

MARVEL COMICS

JUN240673

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Sara Pichelli

FROM THE SHADOWS COMES WOLVERINE! Every day, mutants are being stolen off the streets of Manhattan – unprotected and forgotten by the human world. Now a war-worn WOLVERINE will descend into NYC's criminal underworld to bring them back into the light. Who is the mysterious mutant fixer known only as LOCAL? Can Laura stand alone against the dangerous forces working to control the future of New York's mutants? What reality-bending threat waits in the night, already ten steps ahead? The shadows of NYX are calling. What secrets will you find lurking in that neon darkness? Rated T+In Shops: Aug 28, 2024 SRP: $3.99

