The Pasta & Bubble Tea of Yoshitaka Amano at Lucca Comics & Games 2024

The Pasta and Bubble Tea of Gatchaman designer Yoshitaka Amano at Lucca Comics And Games 2024

At the 2024 Lucca Comics & Games Festival, which is just opening right now, they are celebrating the fifty-year career of Yoshitaka Amano ahead of the largest European exhibition of his work, which will open in Milan next month until March next year. And he has his work on the cover for the Lucca programme.

But also being immortalised at the show in pasta and bubble tea… with Bob Bubble Tea giving Fruit Berry, Blue Lime and Sakura Peach flavours, each sporting a different Yoshitaka Amano design, and Morelli Tuscany pasta with a variety of designs. There is an Amano pop-up in Piazza San Michele, which has been renamed Piazza Amano for the show.

Yoshitaka Amano is a Japanese artist known initially for his 1960s work on the Speed Racer anime before creating character designs for Gatchaman – also known as Battle Of The Planets, as well as Tekkaman, Honeybee Hutch, and Casshern. In the eighties, he illustrated novels such as The Guin Saga and Vampire Hunter D, as well as worked on the Final Fantasy video game, and in the '90s, creating paintings exhibited around the world. He also painted Sandman: The Dream Hunters graphic novel. Last decade, he established the film production company Studio Devaloka. And now he has bubble tea and pasta with his art on them.

Lucca Comics & Games is the annual comic book and gaming convention in Lucca, Italy, traditionally held at the end of October around All Saints' Day. Depending on how Angouleme in France is doing that year, it is either the largest or second largest comics festival in Europe. Both are beaten by Comiket in Japan. San Diego or New York don't come anywhere near.

