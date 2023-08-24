Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: predator, wolverine

The Predator Wants Wolverine For Just One Thing – His Bones

Marvel is publishing a Predator Versus Wolverine comic with each issue looking at the ongoing battle between Predator and Wolverine through many eras.

Marvel is publishing a Predator Versus Wolverine comic book from their 20th Centurey Studios line, with each issue looking at the ongoing battle between Predator and Wolverine through the many eras of Wolverine's life. And issue 3, out in November, sees Wolverine gaining something extra courtesy of the Weapon X programming, and the Predator wanting it, his adamantium-laced bones and claws. And not just for the trophy room… how would a Predator fare it it had adamantium-tipped spears and knives?

PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #3 (OF 4)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • KEN LASHLEY, KEI ZAMA & MORE (A)

Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO • VARIANT COVER BY WHILCE PORTACIO

VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT • VARIANT COVER BY CORY SMITH

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ADAM KUBERT

TIME TO BLEED!

The most gruesome chapter yet! Years after his first encounter with the Yautja, Wolverine's gone feral – just the way the Weapon X program likes him! If the Predator thought the mutant was hard to kill before…now he'll meet the real beast. But the prize this time isn't just the kill. Now Wolverine carries something precious within him, something a Predator's never encountered. An indestructible metal that would give the hunter the edge over prey on any world…

32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$5.99

PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #1

MARVEL COMICS

JUL230570

(W) Ben Percy (A) Greg Land (CA) Marco Checchetto

THE THRILL IS THE KILL! The bloodthirsty saga you've been waiting for! Wolverine has lived one of the longest and most storied lives in Marvel Comics history. Now witness the untold greatest battles of Logan's life – against a Predator! One Yautja seeks the greatest prey in existence – and finds it in Weapon X. From the blood-ridden snows of the Canadian wilderness to the sword-slinging streets of Madripor, Wolverine and a Predator break everything in their paths on their way to the ultimate victory…or glorious death. Superstar writer Benjamin Percy brings the bloodiest hunters in all pop culture to their knees!

Rated T+In Shops: Sep 20, 2023

SRP: $7.99

PREDATOR VS WOLVERINE #2

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230671

(W) Ben Percy (A) Andrea Di Vito (CA) Marco Checchetto

"YOU PICKED THE WRONG MUTANT TO HUNT!"

And none knows it better than a Predator! After their first encounter in the Canadian wilderness, Wolverine thought he had moved on – to new fights, worse wounds and tragedies he only wants to forget. But a Yautja does not forget an enemy… At a time when Logan barely knows his own name and is running black ops side by side with Sabretooth and Maverick as "Team X," how can he make it through round two with a Predator he doesn't remember fighting?! Plus, the first glimpse at Weapon X!

Rated T+In Shops: Oct 25, 2023

SRP: $5.99

