The Pride Omnibus, Selling Better In Book Stores Than Comic Shops

Joe Glass, formerly of this parish, talked about the performance of the Pride Omnibus, the Dark Horse collection of his queer superhero comic book that he was self-publishing for years before it got picked up by ComiXology Originals and then collected by Dark Horse. And apparently it's been doing really well – and especially in bookstores. Glass writes "The Pride Omnibus is doing a lot better in book stores than it is in comic shops. This on the one hand is a little surprising, as honestly, the series is completely new to the book market, while the comic world knows about it at least a little. On the other, I am told, it's not so surprising as comics stores can still be pretty conservative places, and have a tendency to not always take a risk on something new."

This is a pattern also echoed by middle grade and YS graphic novels, manga and The Walking Dead. Looks like The Pride is amongst their number too. But for those without the shekels to place down for such a weighty tome, Glass notes that "ComiXology are doing a sale on a bunch of ComiXology Originals titles…which includes all of The Pride. In fact, you can get all of The Pride digitally for less than a cup of coffee atm! That's awesome, innit! And if you can, the ComiXology Unlimited deal is one of the best in comics, with literally thousands of titles for a freakin' tiny subscription fee! Go for it! Glitter Vipers actually went live on Amazon Kindle this week too, so the book is available to more readers than ever. So Kindle readers (and Kindle Unlimited users), if drag queens, Manchester and beating up fascists appeals to you, this one's worth checking out even if I do say so myself!" And he teased a little something else coming called… They.

Like that. Some kind of horror pronoun drama? Ask him about that at MCM London Comic Con in two weeks or at Thought Bubble in just over a month.