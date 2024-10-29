Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: amazing spider-man, aunt may

The Problems Between Aunt May, Spider-Man And Peter Parker (Spoilers)

Spoilers for Amazing Spider-Man #60 ahead! It was established for so long that Aunt May knew that Peter Parker was Spider-Man, it still trips me over when she doesn't. This was the first time.

This one was a genetically altered actress who then died.

This was Aunt May in the Ultimate parallel universe. She got quite angry about it all.

And then the actual Aunt May revealed that she knew..,. but all that got taken away with Brand New Day. And although two Aunt Mays in the movie universes knew, the most recent Spider-Man movie took that away.

So, in Amazing Spider-Man #60, Aunt May tells Peter Parker to stay away from Spider-Man.

And telling Spider-Man to stay away from Peter Parker.

I mean, that would be tricky… but, hey, this is the Marvel Universe; it's not entirely impossible; all you need is a scientific accident of sorts. And what will Aunt May say when, one day, she finds out the truth (again?)

No, that was the Ultimate Universe… but when it does happen, odds are it will include either Mark Bagley or John Romita…

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #60

MARVEL COMICS

AUG240793

(W) Zeb Wells, Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness, Various (CA) John Romita Jr.

SPECIAL OVERSIZED FINALE! Zeb Wells says goodbye to the AMAZING SPIDER-MAN in style with his collaborators JOHN ROMITA JR., ED McGUINNESS and some other special surprise guests. When one era ends though, another begins as THE EIGHT DEATHS OF SPIDER-MAN gets a special prelude by JOE KELLY! Rated TIn Shops: Oct 30, 2024 SRP: $7.99

