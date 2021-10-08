The Promise Collection 1946: The Art of the Comic Book Reboot

"If you think you can dream up a more glamorous hero than Superman, or invent a more diabolic villain than the Joker, or figure out a more homicidal weapon than a Krypton gun, then you can begin figuring on how to stake yourself a claim in a $40,000,000-a-year business," Mort Weisinger wrote in a 1946 issue of Pic Magazine, for an article that featured a photo of Joe Simon and Jack Kirby working on an issue of Boy Commandos. Weisinger had not yet become a DC Comics editor, but he had contributed to numerous comics present in the Promise Collection by this time, including Superman, Batman, Detective Comics, and World's Finest Comics. "If you're interested in crashing the publishing world, consider the fact that no other medium in the magazine field can boast as many members of the comics family. A wit once observed that the reason additional comic magazines do not clutter the stands is that the editors long ago exhausted all possible titles. He wasn't far wrong. Publishers raid the thesaurus for adjectives, with the result that the stands offer Daring Comics, Exiting Comics, Daredevil Comics, Thrilling Comics, Dynamic Comics, Fight Comics, et al. The rainbow was pilfered, too. Such titles as Blue Beetle, Green Hornet, Red Ryder, Black Hood and Gold Medal make a lurid palette out of the news vendor's display counter." [note: if you wonder whether Weisinger was making up "Gold Medal", he was not. Although not part of the Promise Collection, Gold Medal Comics was an obscure 128 square-bound one-shot from publisher Cambridge House and featuring a cover by Mac Raboy and contents from Bernard Baily Studios.]

Black Hood #19, 1946, Promise Collection.
Black Hood #19, 1946, Promise Collection.

Weisinger's article described a comic book industry of 1946 which was in need of both new ideas and new blood — because with War Production Board restrictions on paper usage at an end along with the war itself, periodical publishers expected business to boom.  As Writer's Digest was reporting by mid-year, "A.A. Wyn [Whose Ace Publications put out the likes of Four Favorites, a title which can be found in the Promise Collection] will probably be the first of these to move his book and magazine publishing business into the building he bought on 47th Street just off Fifth Avenue. This is about three blocks from his present place at 67 West 44th Street.  Next is Fawcett Publications, which has just bought the twenty-one story building from which Wyn will move out. The Fawcett magazines have been scattered over the face of Manhattan. Not only do they fill a half dozen floors in the big Paramount Building at Times Square, but they spread through two separate buildings on Madison Avenue and take up a lot of space at 52 Wall Street. It will be home-coming week for sure, when they all get together under one roof."  Meanwhile, Martin Goodman's Marvel empire also continued to sprawl after the war ended, "The Goodman magazines become more complicated in set-up right along. Martin Goodman heads the outfit publishing Miss America and a long, long list of comics, with offices in the Empire State Building at 350 Fifth Avenue. The Goodman line-up of fact-detective books is edited by Robert E. Levee at 366 Madison Avenue. And now a third address: Skyline Publications, Inc., at 82 Beaver Street, N.Y. 5. Here, the other three Goodman, brothers, just recently out of the Service, are back in active magazine production."

Welcome to Part 12 of the Promise Collection series, which is meant to serve as liner notes of sorts for the comic books in the collection. The Promise Collection is a set of nearly 5,000 comic books, 95% of which are blisteringly high grade, that were published from 1939 to 1952 and purchased by one young comic book fan.  The name of the Promise Collection was inspired by the reason that it was saved and kept in such amazing condition since that time. An avid comic book fan named Junie and his older brother Robert went to war in Korea.  Robert Promised Junie that he would take care of his brother's beloved comic book collection should anything happen to him. Junie was killed during the Korean War, and Robert kept his promise.  There are more details about that background in a previous post regarding this incredible collection of comic books.  And over the course of a few dozen articles in this new series of posts, we will also be revealing the complete listing of the collection.  You can always catch up with posts about this collection at this link, which will become a hub of sorts regarding these comic books over time.

 

Whiz Comics #77, 1946, Promise Collection.
Whiz Comics #77, 1946, Promise Collection.

July Through December 1946 in the Promise Collection

The post-war economic boom implied by such moves on the part of comic book and periodical publishers was felt across most industries in the United States by 1946. "With the war finally over, American consumers were eager to spend their money, on everything from big-ticket items like homes, cars and furniture to appliances, clothing, shoes and everything else in between. U.S. factories answered their call…"

The comic book industry was also ready and eager to answer this call. This post-war comic book and periodical publishing industry boom that Mort Weisinger and the rest of the comic book industry thought was in the cards for 1946 appeared to be well on its way towards becoming a reality during the first half of the year.  Industry leaders Superman and Batman surged towards their historic peaks at over 1.8 million and 1.7 million copies sold respectively, according to Audit Bureau of Circulation numbers. As mentioned in Part 11 of this Promise Collection series, Fawcett Publications took its flagship Captain Marvel Adventures bi-weekly through the first six months of the year.

This bi-weekly move over the first half of the year for Captain Marvel Adventures is worth exploring a little, as it may have been a serious miscalculation on the part of Fawcett Publications.  Circulation on the title plummeted from 1.35 million in January to 535,000 by June — a drop of just over 60%.  The likely problem was that although the printing industry expected newsprint shortages to subside, in reality, such shortages would linger for years and actually became more acute through much of 1946.  Contributing factors include workers' strikes across some relevant industries, reduced imports due to the shifting realities of the post-war world, and exploding demand.  It's likely that Fawcett had to make a choice between its comic line and other publishing interests, and chose the latter.  Audit Bureau of Circulation numbers indicate that Street & Smith made a similar choice a few months prior — a move that would ultimately signal the beginning of the end of their comic book line.  And although its comic book line would last longer than Street & Smith's, Fawcett Publications' choice here in 1946 can be construed as the beginning of the end of Captain Marvel and company at Fawcett as well.   Overall, it appears that the publisher had decided to cede comic book market share to DC Comics and Marvel, both of whom gained significant ground over the next few years as the Fawcett comic book line faded.

The Promise Collection of 1946 represents such dynamics quite accurately.  In contrast to the first half of the year, the number of new series launches from July to December was quite limited, including the likes of Movie Comics #1 (Fiction House) and The Barker (Quality Comics).  However, the number of comic books present in the collection from this series increased to nearly 300 — about a 20% bump up over the first half of the year.  Keys and noteworthy issues from this time frame include the first appearance of the Blonde Phantom in All Select Comics #11, the origin-retold / soft reboot in Captain America Comics #59, the origin and first appearance of the All-Winners Squad in All-Winners Comics #19, plus the Joker covers of Detective Comics #114 and Detective Comics #118.

Laugh Comics #20,1946, Promise Collection.
Laugh Comics #20,1946, Promise Collection.

The Art of the Comic Book Reboot

Fawcett Publications and Street and Smith were not the only publishers thinking carefully about where to focus their resources in 1946. With Audit Bureau of Circulation data showing that Archie Comics circulation routinely reaching the 1.1 million copy range during this period, MLJ, the publisher which had rebranded itself as Archie, may have had less confidence in the staying power of the superhero genre than most comic book publishers.  The Golden Age lifespan of one of its most famous superhero characters, the Black Hood, provides us with another fascinating example of how the publisher navigated the Golden Age of Superheroes in the wartime era and beyond. With a name like "Black Hood", and villains like the Ghost and the Skull, the character stuck farther away from wartime exploits and closer to pulp-style crime and horror than most superhero publishers of the time frame.  The Black Hood series itself also included covers and adventures that leaned towards crime and horror rather than war or superheroics (though certainly, MLJ was not alone in this during the period).  Of course, MLJ had launched a Black Hood Detective pulp shortly after the character's debut in Top-Notch #9 as well.

But the end of the character's own series with Black Hood #19 contains an interesting and clear-cut early example of a comic book reboot. Due to the machinations of a criminal, a police sergeant was able to unmask Black Hood and reveal his identity.  Once his alter ego becomes known, the Black Hood (aka Kip Burland) makes an interesting move — he decides to reboot himself in his real identity as Burland and launch the Black Hood Detective Agency — becoming a private investigator.  The change stuck, and although the Black Hood series ends with this issue, he continues as Kip Burland of the Black Hood Detective Agency in a handful of Pep Comics stories afterward.

Meanwhile, the Black Hood series was retitled as Laugh Comics with issue #20 and featured the exploits of Archie, Jughead, Betty, Veronica and the rest of the Riverdale crew. It's a historically interesting move that seems to be foreshadowed by the tenor of the issues leading up to the series and would seem to indicate that MLJ anticipated the rise of other genres in the comic book industry — and certainly in the Promise Collection — of the post-WW2 era.

Title Issue # Auction Link Cover Date Prices Realized
Action Comics 98 July 1946
Action Comics 99 August 1946
Action Comics 100 September 1946
Action Comics 101 October 1946
Action Comics 102 Action Comics #102 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages November 1946 $3,600.00
Action Comics 103 Action Comics #103 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages December 1946 $21,600.00
Adventure Comics 106 July 1946
Adventure Comics 108 September 1946
Adventure Comics 109 October 1946
Adventure Comics 110 November 1946
Adventure Comics 111 December 1946
Airboy Comics v3 #6 July 1946
Airboy Comics v3 #7 August 1946
Airboy Comics v3 #8 September 1946
Airboy Comics v3 #9 October 1946
Airboy Comics v3 #10 November 1946
Airboy Comics v3 #11 December 1946
All-Flash 24 All-Flash #24 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August-September 1946 $1,320.00
All-Flash 25 All-Flash #25 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages October-November 1946 $1,440.00
All-Flash 26 All-Flash #26 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages December-January 1946-47 $1,200.00
All-New Comics 13 July-August 1946
All Select Comics 10 All Select Comics #10 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages Summer 1946 $33,600.00
All Select Comics 11 All Select Comics #11 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages Fall 1946
All-Star Comics 32 December 1946-January 1947
Archie Comics 21 Archie Comics #21 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages July-August 1946
Archie Comics 22 September-October 1946
Archie Comics 23 Archie Comics #23 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages November-December 1946
All-Winners Comics 18 9.8 Summer 1946
All-Winners Comics 19 All Winners Comics #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages Fall 1946 $36,000.00
All-Winners Comics 21 9.8 Winter 1946-47
Atomic Comics 4 July-August 1946
Batman (1940) 36 Batman #36 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August-September 1946
Batman (1940) 37 Batman #37 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages October-November 1946
Batman (1940) 38 Batman #38 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 Off-white to white pages December 1946-January 1947
Big Shot 72 December 1946
Black Cat Comics 2 Black Cat Comics #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August-September 1946 $1,050.00
Black Cat Comics 3 Black Cat Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Harvey, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages December 1946 – January 1947 $840.00
Black Hood Comics 19 Black Hood #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages Summer 1946 $6,300.00
Blackhawk 11 Summer 1946
Blackhawk 12 Autumn 1946
Blackhawk 13 Winter 1946
Blonde Phantom 12 Winter 1946
Blue Beetle 44 September-October 1946
Blue Bolt v7 #6 Blue Bolt V7#6 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages November 1946 $1,680.00
Boy Comics 29 August 1946
Boy Comics 30 Boy Comics #30 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages October 1946 $1,680.00
Boy Comics 31 Boy Comics #31 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Lev Gleason, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages December 1946 $2,160.00
Boy Commandos 16 Boy Commandos #16 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages July-August 1946 $1,920.00
Boy Commandos 17 Boy Commandos #17 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages September-October 1946 $1,680.00
Boy Commandos 18 Boy Commandos #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages November-December 1946 $1,920.00
Bulletman 16 Fall 1946
Camera Comics 3 Summer 1946
Captain Aero Comics 26 Captain Aero Comics #26 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Holyoke Publications, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages August 1946
Captain America Comics 57 July 1946
Captain America Comics 58 September 1946
Captain America Comics 59 Captain America Comics #59 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages November 1946 $50,400.00
Captain Marvel Jr. 40 July 1946
Captain Marvel Jr. 41 August 1946
Captain Marvel Jr. 42 September 1946
Captain Marvel Jr. 43 October 1946
Captain Marvel Jr. 44 November 1946
Captain Marvel Jr. 45 December 1946
Captain Marvel Adventures 63 July 1946
Captain Marvel Adventures 64 August 1946
Captain Marvel Adventures 65 September 1946
Captain Marvel Adventures 66 October 1946
Captain Marvel Adventures 67 November 1946
Captain Marvel Adventures 68 December 1946
Captain Midnight 42 July 1946
Cat-Man Comics 32 Cat-Man Comics #32 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Continental, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages August 1946 $45,600.00
Clue Comics 10 October 1946
Clue Comics 11 December 1946
Comic Cavalcade 16 August-September 1946
Comic Cavalcade 17 October-November 1946
Comic Cavalcade 18 December 1946-January 1947
Comics on Parade 54 Comics On Parade #54 The Promise Collection Pedigree (United Feature Syndicate, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages September 1946 $1,320.00
Comics on Parade 55 December 1946
Contact Comics 12 Contact Comics #12 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Aviation Press, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages July 1946 $63,000.00
Crack Comics 43 July 1946
Crack Comics 44 September 1946
Crack Comics 45 November 1946
Crime Does Not Pay 46 July 1946
Crime Does Not Pay 47 September 1946
Crime Does Not Pay 48 November 1946
Daredevil Comics (1941) 37 July 1946
Daredevil Comics (1941) 38 September 1946
Daredevil Comics (1941) 39 November 1946
Detective Comics 113 Detective Comics #113 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages July 1946 $14,400.00
Detective Comics 114 Detective Comics #114 Double Cover – The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages August 1946 $156,000.00
Detective Comics 115 Detective Comics #115 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages September 1946 $4,200.00
Detective Comics 116 Detective Comics #116 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages October 1946 $13,200.00
Detective Comics 117 Detective Comics #117 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages November 1946
Detective Comics 118 Detective Comics #118 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages December 1946 $84,000.00
Doll Man 9 Summer 1946
Doll Man 10 Autumn 1946
Doll Man 11 Winter 1946
Don Winslow of the Navy 36 July 1946
Famous Funnies 144 July 1946
Famous Funnies 145 August 1946
Famous Funnies 146 September 1946
Famous Funnies 147 October 1946
Famous Funnies 148 November 1946
Famous Funnies 149 December 1946
Feature Comics 100 July 1946
Feature Comics 101 August 1946
Feature Comics 102 September 1946
Feature Comics 103 October 1946
Feature Comics 104 November 1946
Feature Comics 105 December 1946
Fight Comics 45 August 1946
Fight Comics 46 October 1946
Fight Comics 47 December 1946
Four Color 112 Four Color #112 Porky Pig – The Promise Collection Pedigree (Dell, 1946) CGC FN- 5.5 White pages July 1946 $288.00
Four Favorites 26 Four Favorites #26 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages November 1946 $4,800.00
Frankenstein 3 Frankenstein Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages July-August 1946
Frankenstein 4 Frankenstein Comics #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Prize, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages September-October 1946 $3,840.00
Golden Arrow 5 Fall 1946
Green Hornet Comics 31 November-December 1946
Green Lantern (1941) 21 August-September 1946
Green Lantern (1941) 22 October-November 1946
Green Lantern (1941) 23 December 1946-January 1947
Hit Comics 41 July 1946
Hit Comics 42 September 1946
Hit Comics 43 November 1946
Hopalong Cassidy 4 Winter 1946 – 1947
Human Torch 23 The Human Torch #23 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages Summer 1946 $40,800.00
Human Torch 24 The Human Torch #24 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages Fall 1946 $27,600.00
Human Torch 25 The Human Torch #25 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages Winter 1946 $7,800.00
IBIS 5 Fall 1946
Joe Palooka 5 July-August 1946
Joe Palooka 6 October-November 1946
Joe Palooka 7 December 1946-January 1947
Jumbo Comics 89 July 1946
Jumbo Comics 90 August 1946
Jumbo Comics 91 September 1946
Jumbo Comics 92 October 1946
Jumbo Comics 93 November 1946
Jumbo Comics 94 December 1946
Jungle Comics 79 July 1946
Jungle Comics 80 August 1946
Jungle Comics 81 September 1946
Jungle Comics 83 November 1946
Jungle Comics 84 December 1946
Key Comics 5 Key Comics #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Consolidated Magazines, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages August 1946 $1,440.00
Kid Eternity 2 Kid Eternity #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages Summer 1946 $1,800.00
Kid Eternity 3 Kid Eternity #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages Autumn 1946 $2,520.00
Lance O'Casey 2 Lance O'Casey #2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages Summer 1946 $576.00
Lance O'Casey 3 Lance O'Casey #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages Fall 1946
Laugh Comics 20 Laugh Comics #20 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages Fall 1946
Lucky 5 Lucky Comics #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Consolidated Magazines, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August 1946
Marvel Family 3 The Marvel Family #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages July 1946
Marvel Family 4 September 1946
Marvel Family 5 The Marvel Family #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages October 1946 $456.00
Marvel Family 6 The Marvel Family #6 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages November 1946
Marvel Family 7 December 1946
Marvel Mystery Comics 74 July 1946
Marvel Mystery Comics 75 August 1946
Marvel Mystery Comics 76 September 1946
Marvel Mystery Comics 77 October 1946
Marvel Mystery Comics 78 November 1946
Marvel Mystery Comics 79 Marvel Mystery Comics #79 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages December 1946 $4,080.00
Mary Marvel 3 Mary Marvel Comics #3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages July 1946
Mary Marvel 4 Mary Marvel Comics #4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages August 1946
Mary Marvel 5 Mary Marvel Comics #5 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages September 1946
Mary Marvel 6 Mary Marvel Comics #6 Double Cover – The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM- 9.2 White pages October 1946
Mary Marvel 7 Mary Marvel Comics #7 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages November 1946
Mary Marvel 8 Mary Marvel Comics #8 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages December 1946
Master Comics 70 July 1946
Master Comics 71 August 1946
Master Comics 72 September 1946
Master Comics 73 October 1946
Master Comics 74 November 1946
Master Comics 75 December 1946
Modern Comics 51 July 1946
Modern Comics 52 August 1946
Modern Comics 53 September 1946
Modern Comics 54 October 1946
Modern Comics 55 November 1946
Modern Comics 56 December 1946
Movie Comics 1 December 1946
Mutt %26 Jeff 23 August-September 1946
Mutt %26 Jeff 24 October-November 1946
Mutt %26 Jeff 25 December 1946-January 1947
National Comics 55 National Comics #55 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages August 1946 $456.00
National Comics 56 National Comics #56 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages October 1946 $660.00
National Comics 57 National Comics #57 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages December 1946 $372.00
Pep Comics 58 Pep Comics #58 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages September 1946 $3,120.00
Pep Comics 59 Pep Comics #59 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Archie, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages December 1946 $3,840.00
Planet Comics 43 Planet Comics #43 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages July 1946
Planet Comics 44 Planet Comics #44 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 White pages September 1946
Planet Comics 45 Planet Comics #45 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fiction House, 1946) CGC VF/NM 9.0 Off-white to white pages November 1946 $2,160.00
Plastic Man 4 Summer 1946
Plastic Man 5 Autumn 1946
Police Comics 57 August 1946
Police Comics 58 September 1946
Police Comics 59 October 1946
Police Comics 60 November 1946
Police Comics 61 December 1946
Prize Comics 59 May-June 1946
Prize Comics 60 July-August 1946
Prize Comics 61 September-October 1946
Prize Comics 62 November-December 1946
Punch Comics 19 Punch Comics #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Chesler, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages October 1946 $28,800.00
Rangers Comics 30 August 1946
Rangers Comics 31 October 1946
Rangers Comics 32 December 1946
Real Fact Comics 5 November-December 1946
Red Ryder Comics 41 December 1946
Red Seal Comics 17 July 1946
Red Seal Comics 18 October 1946
Sensation Comics 55 July 1946
Sensation Comics 56 August 1946
Sensation Comics 57 September 1946
Sensation Comics 58 October 1946
Sensation Comics 59 November 1946
Sensation Comics 60 December 1946
Seven Seas Comics 2 9.4 July 1946
Silver Streak Comics 23 [circa November 1946]
Smash Comics 66 Smash Comics #66 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August 1946
Smash Comics 67 Smash Comics #67 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Quality, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages October 1946
Smash Comics 68 December 1946
Sparkler Comics 58 August 1946
Sparkling Stars 15 July 1946
Sparkling Stars 16 August 1946
Sparkling Stars 17 September 1946
Sparkling Stars 18 October 1946
Sparkling Stars 19 November 1946
Sparkling Stars 20 December 1946
Star Spangled Comics 58 July 1946
Star Spangled Comics 59 August 1946
Star Spangled Comics 60 Star Spangled Comics #60 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages September 1946
Star Spangled Comics 61 Star Spangled Comics #61 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages October 1946 $1,560.00
Star Spangled Comics 62 Star Spangled Comics #62 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages November 1946 $2,880.00
Star Spangled Comics 63 Star Spangled Comics #63 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages December 1946 $1,320.00
Startling Comics 41 Startling Comics #41 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Better Publications, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages September 1946 $5,280.00
Sub-Mariner Comics 20 Sub-Mariner Comics #20 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages Summer 1946 $28,800.00
Sub-Mariner Comics 21 Sub-Mariner Comics #21 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Timely, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages Fall 1946 $21,600.00
Super-Mystery Comics v6 #1 Super-Mystery Comics V6#1 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages August 1946 $9,600.00
Super-Mystery Comics v6 #3 Super-Mystery Comics V6#3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Ace, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages December 1946 $26,400.00
Superman (1939) 41 Superman #41 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 Off-white to white pages July-August 1946
Superman (1939) 42 September-October 1946
Superman (1939) 43 Superman #43 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages November-December 1946
Suspense Comics 12 Suspense Comics #12 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Continental Magazines, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages September 1946 $11,400.00
Suzie Comics 54 Summer 1946
Suzie Comics 55 Fall 1946
Target Comics v7 #10 December 1946
Target Comics v7 #8 October 1946
Target Comics v7 #9 November 1946
The Barker 1 Autumn 1946
The Barker 2 Winter 1946
The Challenger 3 July; August; September 1946
The Challenger 4 October-December 1946
Three Aces Comics 53 July-August 1946
Thrilling Comics 56 October 1946
Tip Top Comics 122 September 1946
Tip Top Comics 123 October 1946
Tip Top Comics 125 December 1946
Treasure Comics 8 August-September 1946
Treasure Comics 9 October-November 1946
Treasure Comics 10 December 1946-January 1947
Whiz Comics 76 Whiz Comics #76 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages July 1946 $1,020.00
Whiz Comics 77 Whiz Comics #77 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC VF+ 8.5 Off-white to white pages August 1946 $456.00
Whiz Comics 78 Whiz Comics #78 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages September 1946 $1,200.00
Whiz Comics 79 Whiz Comics #79 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages October 1946 $1,200.00
Whiz Comics 80 Whiz Comics #80 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 Off-white to white pages November 1946 $1,170.00
Whiz Comics 81 Whiz Comics #81 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Fawcett Publications, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 Off-white to white pages December 1946 $1,020.00
Wilbur 9 Summer 1946
Wilbur 10 Fall 1946
Wilbur 11 Winter 1946
Wings Comics 71 July 1946
Wings Comics 72 August 1946
Wings Comics 73 September 1946
Wings Comics 74 October 1946
Wings Comics 75 November 1946
Wings Comics 76 December 1946
Wonder Comics 8 October 1946
Wonder Comics 9 December 1946
Wonder Woman (1942) 18 Wonder Woman #18 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages July-August 1946
Wonder Woman (1942) 19 Wonder Woman #19 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages September-October 1946
Wonder Woman (1942) 20 Wonder Woman #20 The Promise Collection Pedigree (DC, 1946) CGC NM/MT 9.8 White pages November-December 1946
World's Finest Comics 23 July-August 1946
World's Finest Comics 24 September-October 1946
World's Finest Comics 25 November-December 1946
Wow Comics 45 July 1946
Wow Comics 46 August 1946
Wow Comics 47 September 1946
Wow Comics 48 October 1946
Wow Comics 50 December 1946
Young Allies 20 October 1946
Young King Cole 4 Young King Cole V1#4 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1946) CGC NM+ 9.6 White pages Summer 1946 $576.00
Young King Cole v2 #1 Young King Cole V2#2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages August-September 1946 $1,200.00
Young King Cole v2 #2 Young King Cole V2#2 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1946) CGC NM 9.4 White pages October-November 1946 $1,200.00
Young King Cole v2 #3 Young King Cole V2#3 The Promise Collection Pedigree (Novelty Press, 1946) CGC VF 8.0 White pages December 1946-January 1947 $840.00

 

