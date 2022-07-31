The Rare Superheroics, Horror and Crime of Four Favorites, at Auction

Ace Periodicals' Four Favorites title was a similar concept to Fox's Big 3, DC Comics' All-Star Comics and All-Winners Comics. It was an anthology series that featured some of the publisher's most popular characters that ran for 32 issues from 1941 to 1947. This started out as including the superheroics of Magno and Davey, Vulcan, Lightning and The Raven. The lineup changed frequently as characters such as The Flag, Captain Courageous and the Unknown Soldier were soon swapped into the lineup, and eventually, the nature of the series evolved as the fortunes of the comic book industry changed. For example, Four Favorites #21 introduced the crime/mystery/horror narrator The Unknown (perhaps later to become known as the similar horror character Fate in Hand of Fate). The last three issues of the title had a teen humor theme. But the Four Favorites title is a perfect storm of collector appeal — a bunch of stand-out covers and some utterly ridiculous CGC census numbers throughout the series. Though it's only 32 issues, this is not an easy series to complete. Incredibly, there's a chance to pick up 24 of those 32 issues of the Ace Periodicals' Four Favorites title up for auction in the 2022 July 31-August 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122231 at Heritage Auctions.

Four Favorites includes a number of covers with particular collector appeal. Issue #1 and issue #11 feature the Four Favorite heroes punching and kicking Hitler, for example (and Mussolini and Hirohito in the case of #11). Issue #6 and issue #20 are just well-executed classics. Overall, the series includes contributions from legends like Harvey Kurtzman, L. B. Cole, Rudy Palais, Jim Mooney, and Al Camy among others.

An underappreciated gem of a sthere's a chance to pick up 24 of those 32 issues of the Ace Periodicals' Four Favorites title up for auction in the 2022 July 31-August 1 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122231 at Heritage Auctions. If you've never bid at Heritage Auctions before, you can get further information, you can check out their FAQ on the bidding process and related matters. It's a particularly good week to take a look with lots of rare Ace Magazines comics, Champ and Champion Comics, Lev Gleason comics, and much more.

Four Favorites #6 (Ace, 1942) Condition: GD. This issue made our recent list of the ten rarest Ace comics. Magno, The Flag, Lightning, The Unknown Soldier and Mr. Risk appearances. Torture cover. Jim Mooney art. Cover detached, tape repair/reinforcement to inner spine, centerfold detached, and tape reinforcement to inner staples. Overstreet 2021 GD 2.0 value = $135.

Affiliates of Bleeding Cool buy from and/or consign to Heritage Auctions.